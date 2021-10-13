Postal worker fatally shoots 2 colleagues, dies by suicide at Memphis facility

A postal worker fatally shot two of his co-workers at their Memphis facility before turning the gun on himself Tuesday afternoon, investigators said.

The unidentified gunman opened fire before 2 p.m. local time at the East Lamar Carrier Annex in the city’s Orange Mound neighborhood, the Memphis Police Department said.

Family members identified one of the victims as James Wilson, the Memphis Commercial Appeal reported. The second victim was not identified.

Police have not confirmed any identities. No other people were injured.

The carrier annex is only accessed by postal workers and no customers were in the area, according to the U.S. Postal Service.

FBI investigators provided no further details on the shooting and did not speculate on a motive.

