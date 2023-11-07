Postal worker in Fort Lauderdale was attacked in what may be a hate crime, police say

A Wilton Manors man is facing a hate crime charge following an attack on a U.S. Postal Service worker who was wearing a hijab, according to Fort Lauderdale police.

The postal worker, whose name was redacted from the arrest report, was delivering mail in uniform driving a marked Postal Service truck on Oct. 24 when police say Kenneth Pinkney rode up to her on his bicycle and made a hand gesture of a shooting gun.

He then began calling her “derogatory names and telling her to go back to her country,” Officer Cory Moore wrote in the report.

Pinkney, 47, then walked up to the woman, ripped off her hijab and slapped her in the face, causing her to bleed from the mouth, Moore wrote. The woman also suffered scratches to her face, the report states.

The woman tried to get into her truck and Pinkney grabbed at her legs, Moore wrote. Pinkney’s shirt was ripped in the struggle, police said.

Pinkney remains in Broward County jail on a $20,000 bond on a misdemeanor battery charge and a felony charge of evidencing prejudice while committing a crime. Additional hate crime charges could be filed.

According to Broward County court records, Pinkney has a long arrest history on charges that include domestic violence, burglary and stalking. According to Moore’s report, he was convicted of felony battery in 1996.