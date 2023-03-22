Postal worker from Haysville stole mail with Visa, Walmart gift cards, indictment says

A Kansas postal worker is facing federal criminal charges for allegedly stealing gift cards in mail that were supposed to be delivered.

Paula Kendall, 39, of Haysville, was an employee of the U.S. Postal Service when she committed the thefts in November and December, according to a Wednesday news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas. A federal grand jury in Wichita indicted Kendall on three counts of theft of mail, the release says.

The indictment, filed Tuesday, accuses Kendall of stealing two sealed greeting cards each containing a Walmart gift card, on or about Nov. 15 and around Nov. 28. She also stole “a piece of mail from Cox Communications containing a Visa gift card” on or about Dec. 2, the indictment says. The document did not list the gift cards’ values.

The theft counts each carry a possible sentence of up to five years in prison and up to a $250,000 fine, according to the indictment.

There was no defense attorney listed for Kendall in court records Wednesday. The U.S. Postal Service-Office of the Inspector General investigated the case, the release says.