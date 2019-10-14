Postal worker hilariously honors wife's request to hide Amazon packages from husband originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

A Facebook post is getting lots of laughs after a Texas woman shared how a postal worker got on board with the relatable message written on her doormat.

Ebony Freeman shared a photo on social media of a delivered package of AstroTurf placed under her front doormat by a UPS driver, she said, apparently in response to the doormat's message, "Please hide packages from husband."

She captioned the post, "Oh my god look! The UPS guy actually hid it under the rug!"

The post garnered 46,000 shares and comments from users appreciating the postal worker's humor.

Freeman tagged her friend in the post, Amanda Harper of Huntington Beach, California, who bought her the mat as a gift.

"I instantly laughed and the first thing I did was send [a picture] to Amanda before posting it on Facebook," Freeman told "Good Morning America."

"I had no clue it was going to get that much traction."

Freeman told "GMA" that her husband Mike doesn't "really" get upset about her online shopping.

"I have a package a day coming from Amazon but he thinks it's funny," she said.

PHOTO: Ebony Freeman of Texas, shared a photo of her delivery after a UPS driver left her a roll of astro turf under the mat to apparently indicate it was 'hidden.' (Ebony Freeman) More

Harper told "GMA" she bought the doormat off Etsy, where the seller is "super stoked" about the viral attention.

Freeman said she already has a funny doormat on order ahead of the holiday season -- one that sings "Here Comes Amazon" to the tune of "Here Comes Santa Claus."