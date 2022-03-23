Postal worker hoarded thousands of pieces of mail in Pennsylvania, feds say

A 29-year-old former Pennsylvania postal employee has pleaded guilty to keeping thousands of pieces of mail and not delivering them, federal prosecutors say.

The Pottsville resident was charged with obstruction of the mail and subsequently pleaded guilty, according to court documents and a March 22 news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

Prosecutors say that between 2019 and October 2020, the postal employee “delayed the delivery” of over 3,000 pieces of mail. He instead kept the mail in his possession, the news release said.

The man’s lawyer, Eric Prock, said he was not malicious in his actions.

“I will say that his conduct was not motivated by malice or ill-will,” Prock told McClatchy News in a statement. “I intend to present evidence of that, and other mitigating factors, at the appropriate time for the Court’s consideration.”

The former postal employee faces up to six months in prison, supervised release and a fine when sentenced.

Pottsville is about 97 miles northwest of Philadelphia.

