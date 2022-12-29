Postal worker injured in shooting in South Louisville

A postal worker is among two people injured in a South Louisville shooting Wednesday, Dwight Mitchell, a spokesperson for the Louisville Metro Police Department, said.

LMPD's Third Division officers responded to a shooting in the 10300 block of Dixie Highway at around 1:30 p.m. Officers were advised that several gunshots were fired in the parking lot, and a short time later one victim was found to have been transported by private means to Southwest Hospital

That victim, a United States Postal Service postal worker, said she sustained minor injuries from debris as a result of the shooting.

"Our office is working with the Louisville Metro Police Department on this investigation," Heriberto "Ed" Trejo, a representative for the Postal Service, said. "I can confirm that earlier this afternoon a postal letter carrier sustained minor injuries as a result of the incident at the 10300 block of Dixie Highway today. U.S. Postal Inspectors along with local law enforcement responded to the scene."

There are currently no suspects related to the incident, and LMPD Third Division officers are investigating the case.

