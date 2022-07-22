Postal worker killed in crash in Jackson with vehicle fleeing Pearl police

JACKSON — A U.S. Postal Service worker was killed in Jackson Thursday after a suspect involved in a police chase crashed into his truck.

Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham Stewart said the mail carrier died at the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

"First off, I want to send my condolences to the family, friends and co-workers of the U.S. Postal Service carrier who lost her life today in Jackson,” Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said in a press statement. “The postal truck was struck by the driver of a vehicle who was involved in a police chase with Pearl police. As a result, the carrier died from injuries sustained in the crash.”

A press release from the City of Pearl said the pursuit began after the suspect failed to pull over for a traffic stop.

“I want to reiterate that police pursuits that enter our city from multiple jurisdictions do not make us safer,” Lumumba said. “There are often tragic outcomes like this one for minor traffic stops, and we have experienced it before. What often isn’t considered is the effect these pursuits have on innocent bystanders and it is something we believe needs to be changed.”

Lumumba said the City of Jackson is not against police pursuits in general.

“We are anti-pursuit for minor violations which often spillover into tragic consequences for our community,” Lumumba said. “With the advent of new technology, such as a growing camera surveillance network and tag readers, we can apprehend suspects without endangering the public.

“If our effort is public safety, it has to be public safety in every regard. We renew our request to the state Legislature to restrict the offenses for which multi-jurisdictional pursuits can occur in the City of Jackson."

Stewart said the mail carrier appears to have suffered blunt-force head trauma after being ejected from the truck.

The driver of the car was taken into custody, WLBT-TV reported.

A city spokesperson said the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating the incident.

