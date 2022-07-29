A postal worker was robbed by gunmen in Miami, and your mail and ID may now be at risk

A postal worker was robbed at gunpoint by two men in Little Havana, police said.

The robbery unfolded around 4:15 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Southwest Second Street, according to Miami police.

The U.S. Postal Service worker was delivering mail when she was approached by two armed men in masks and hoodies, Postal Inspector Iván J. Ramírez told the Miami Herald in an email.

The robbers took off with her keys to the USPS mail truck and mailboxes, police said. The postal worker was not injured.

Ramirez said the mailbox keys were for a specific apartment complex, which will have its mailboxes re-keyed. However, he warns that the robbers might try to alter the stolen keys to use them in other locations.

“Their thought process is, ‘If I have a key, I can come at a later time, access that panel box and steal your mail,’” Ramirez told Local 10. “They’re being utilized as another extension, another leg for the advent of identity theft.”

The Postal Service is offering a $20,000 reward for information that may lead to the arrest and conviction of the robbers. If arrested, they would be federally charged.

Ramirez said the men are considered to be “armed and dangerous.”

Anyone who saw or knows something is asked to call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 877-876-2455 or Miami-Dade CrimeStoppers at 305-471-TIPS. You can stay anonymous.