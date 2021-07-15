Postal worker sentenced to 3 months for stealing mail

Jul. 15—A former Columbia post office employee was sentenced Wednesday to serve three months in prison for stealing mail while on the job.

Michael McGuirk, 37, of Windham, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Vanessa Bryant in Hartford.

He is free on bond and will have to report to prison on Sept. 14. After serving his prison sentence, McGuirk will remain on supervised release for three years.

He is also required to pay $5,775 in restitution to his victims.

Between September 2019 and May 2020, McGuirk stole numerous pieces of mail while employed as a sales associate at the Columbia post office.

Some of the mail he stole included packages and greeting cards that contained gift cards or other items of value.

McGuirk was caught on surveillance video rifling through mail, opening packages and envelopes, concealing mail in his clothing, and taking cash from the reserve cash register.

