Postal worker sentenced for stealing gun from mail

A United States Postal Service worker was sentenced Thursday for mail theft after stealing a gun from a package, the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina stated in a news release.

Postal worker accused of stealing gun from mail

Deon Houston, 31, of Charlotte, worked as a mail-handling equipment operator at a USPS processing and distribution center in Charlotte, according to court documents.

Houston opened and destroyed mail in August-September 2022 and removed firearms, which included a 9mm firearm.

Houston was caught having the gun during a traffic stop on Oct. 10, 2022.

He pleaded guilty on Aug. 24 to destruction of theft of mail by a postal employee.

Houston was sentenced to 15 months in prison followed by two years of supervised release.

