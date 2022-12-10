Postal worker shot and killed while delivering mail in Milwaukee on Friday has been identified

The U.S. Postal Service employee who was shot and killed Friday while delivering mail on the north side of Milwaukee has been identified as Aundre Cross.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service out of Chicago confirmed Cross' identity to the Journal Sentinel on Saturday morning.

An agency spokesman said it would not be providing any additional information at this time. The Chicago-based agency will be coordinating with Milwaukee Police on the ongoing investigation.

A friend and former co-worker, who asked to be identified simply as Tia R., told the Journal Sentinel she worked with Cross for seven years before leaving the USPS in 2021.

Tai R. (middle) stands with Aundre Cross (right). Cross was shot and killed Friday night while delivering mail on Milwaukee's north side.

"He was a mentor to everybody," she said. "He was always ready with a prayer, a joke or a story. He never let anybody leave (any situation) without a smile on their face."

Cross was 44 and the father of four children, according to Milwaukee police.

A link is also circulating on social media that reads, "We're in Mourning. Milwaukee, Wisconsin," that includes the USPS image and a black ribbon.

The incident took place in the 5000 block of North 65th Street shortly before 6 p.m, according to Milwaukee police. Cross was pronounced dead at the scene by the Milwaukee Fire Department.

Police said the investigation is ongoing. They are being assisted by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the FBI.

Police do not have anyone in custody. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (414) 935-7360, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at (877)-876-2455, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 TIPs.

"The shooting death of a Milwaukee postal worker is alarming," Mayor Cavalier Johnson said in a statement Friday. "My thoughts are with the victim's family and colleagues."

This story will be updated.

Jessica Van Egeren is a reporter with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. She can be reached at jvanegeren@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee postal worker shot and killed Friday identified as Aundre Cross