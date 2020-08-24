Postal worker stole drug shipments and sold them for ‘great profit,’ Ohio feds say

A U.S. Postal Service manager was stealing drugs — including meth, cocaine and fentanyl — sent through the mail and selling them himself “for a great profit,” according to the Department of Justice.

Anthony Sharp, 30, of South Euclid, Ohio, is facing six charges, and law enforcement is seizing $100,000 from him, as well as a Harley Davidson motorcycle and a 2019 Polaris Slingshot 3-wheel roadster, a Monday news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Northern District of Ohio says.

“Postal employees are paid to deliver mail and parcels, not steal and distribute drugs in the community,” said Kenneth Cleevely, special agent with the USPS Office of Inspector General. “When a postal employee decides to violate the public’s trust, special agents with the USPS OIG will work with our law enforcement partners to see that they lose their job, their pension, and their freedom.”

The USPS began investigating Sharp on suspicion that he was spotting packages that he believed held illegal drugs and stealing them for himself, the news release says. On July 22, agents saw him slip two packages containing methamphetamine and cocaine from a mail sorting facility and take them back to his own vehicle, the DoJ release says.

Sharp was pulled over after leaving the facility, and he and his vehicle were searched, officials said. Inside were the meth and cocaine packages, and a third package containing a fentanyl mixture, the news release said.

Other express and priority mail packages were found already opened in Sharp’s trunk, their contents missing, according to the DoJ.

Sharp has been charged with possession with intent to distribute, money laundering, theft of mail, and more.