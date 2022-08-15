Postal workers arrested after mistakenly leaving fraud evidence in Yonkers hotel, feds say

The discovery of fraudulent state unemployment debit cards mistakenly left in a Yonkers hotel room in 2020 has resulted in new arrests, with three Queens postal workers now facing federal bribery charges in the case.

Authorities said the three men, Oscar Abreu, Rafael Grullon and Aldo Palomino Jr., accepted cash payments from the ringleader to intercept benefits that were applied for using stolen identities and mailed to Queens addresses on their postal routes.

“It is a sad day when postal employees allegedly aid other conspirators to commit identify theft," Daniel Brubaker, New York inspector-in-charge of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, said in a statement released by the U.S. Attorney's Office. "These Letter Carriers have betrayed the public and showed a total disregard for honesty and the public trust that was placed with them."

In all, the ringleader who was charged earlier this year, Yohauris Rodriguez Hernandez, was involved in applying for more than 500 fraudulent claims that sought more than $16 million in COVID unemployment insurance benefits and paid out more than $3 million, according to federal complaints in the case.

The scheme was discovered by chance early on Dec. 3, 2020, when Yonkers police were called to a hotel on Executive Boulevard because some guests were demanding to retrieve mail from their previous room.

The new guests in that room had already alerted the staff to hundreds of envelopes from the state Department of Labor, including dozens containing debit cards for COVID-19 unemployment benefits.

The two original occupants of the room, Rodriguez Hernandez and an unidentified man, allegedly tried to get away when they saw police arrive but were stopped down the block.

The two had tried to extend their stay in the room but were told it was already booked. When they switched rooms, they left the stacks of envelopes in the old room.

U.S. District Court in White Plains

Police also recovered a notebook with handwritten items detailing addresses where the debit cards were sent and pedigree information for many of the names used to obtain the unemployment insurance.

Rodriguez Hernandez was charged in January. She had earlier been deported to her native Dominican Republic after a prior fraud conviction.

The charges against Abreu, Grullon and Palomino include conspiracy to commit theft and receipt of stolen mail; theft of mail by officer or employee; and conspiracy to receive bribes, and accuse them of taking payments from Rodriguez Hernandez.

Abreu was initially paid $200 per envelope he intercepted on his route and later $500 after he told her he wanted to stop helping, according to the federal complaint. When he brought Grullon and Palomino into the scheme, each would allegedly be paid $200 per envelope, with Abreu keeping half of that.

The defendants appeared in U.S. District Court following their arrests Thursday and Friday. Each faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Postal workers face bribery charges after discovery in Yonkers hotel