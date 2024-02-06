Postal workers say consolidation plans will reduce jobs, slow delivery

Feb. 5—Union workers at the U.S. Postal Service's processing and distribution center in Manchester say plans to consolidate workers and equipment in Boston will cost jobs and slow mail delivery.

Dana Coletti, president of Manchester Area Local American Postal Workers Union, said up to 70% of the mail processing equipment is slated to be removed and the building essentially gutted.

"They are calling it modernization. I call it degradation," he said during a brief news conference across the street from the Goffs Falls Road facility. The Boston plant is about 50 miles away.

The state's congressional delegation — Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan and U.S. Reps. Annie Kuster and Chris Pappas — also spoke against the proposal several days after they sent a letter to Postmaster General Louis DeJoy.

"I hear from constituents every day about delays in mail, whether it's medicine or important packages that are coming their way," Kuster said. "It impacts the small business community. It impacts seniors. It impacts young people."

In front of more than a dozen fellow workers, union head Coletti related a "tale of two letters" that were sent to the same address in Vermont.

The first, with a Boston postmark, took 15 days to arrive. The second, with a Manchester postmark, took only three days.

"That is the kind of service that the people of New Hampshire deserve," Coletti said. "Not two week delays by shifting mail to Boston, Massachusetts."

Shaheen said the plan "could significantly harm how New Hampshire's mail is processed" and delivered to New Hampshire homes.

"I am particularly alarmed at how these changes will create service disruptions for residents in New Hampshire and also affect the jobs that are here at this facility," she said.

The USPS announced similar changes across the country as part of its 10-year Delivering for America plan last month. The initial results of the facility review "support the business case for keeping the Manchester facility open and modernizing the facility as a Local Processing Center," but also call for transferring some operations to Boston, according to a USPS news release.

The USPS says it plans to invest $16 million to $18 million into the facility, which includes new self-service equipment and delivery vehicles. The change is estimated to save $1.2 million to $1.5 million annually.

"Mail and packages destined for outside the local area may receive better service and be more cost effectively distributed by aggregating it with mail and packages from other areas going to the same places that will likewise utilize the wider postal network and be transported significant distances from where the mail originated," the announcement said.

Public meeting planned

A public meeting is scheduled for 2 p.m. Thursday at Southern New Hampshire University's Webster Hall Mara Auditorium, on North River Road, Manchester.

Hassan said residents received only a month's notice about the changes, and the USPS should not rush the process.

The delegation letter says 40 to 60 workers could see their jobs relocated to Boston.

The USPS says no career postal workers will be impacted.

The first the union heard about the plans was Jan. 11, Coletti said.

"They are clearly trying to fast-track this process," he said. "They don't want the public to know about it. They don't want public input."

Plans call only for stripping machines from the building, not adding new ones, so he questions the narrative of modernization.

"The answer is never reduction in service," Coletti said. "It will always be to improve service."

Pappas recalled a similar rally in August 2020 calling for restored services after sorting machines were removed and delivery slowed just before the presidential election.

Pappas called the latest plans "a wrong-headed proposal that will only take us backward and reduce the service that New Hampshire residents depend on."

