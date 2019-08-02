Will Poste Italiane SpA's (BIT:PST) Earnings Grow Over The Next Year?

In March 2019, Poste Italiane SpA (BIT:PST) released its earnings update. Generally, it seems that analyst forecasts are fairly bearish, with profits predicted to drop by 16% next year against the past 5-year average growth rate of 15%. Currently with a trailing-twelve-month profit of €1.4b, the consensus growth rate suggests that earnings will drop to €1.2b by 2020. I will provide a brief commentary around the figures and analyst expectations in the near term. For those keen to understand more about other aspects of the company, you can research its fundamentals here.

What can we expect from Poste Italiane in the longer term?

The longer term expectations from the 8 analysts of PST is tilted towards the positive sentiment. Given that it becomes hard to forecast far into the future, broker analysts tend to project ahead roughly three years. I've plotted out each year's earnings expectations and inserted a line of best fit to calculate an annual growth rate from the slope in order to understand the overall trajectory of PST's earnings growth over these next few years.

BIT:PST Past and Future Earnings, August 2nd 2019 More

This results in an annual growth rate of 3.7% based on the most recent earnings level of €1.4b to the final forecast of €1.3b by 2022. However, if we exclude extraordinary items from net income, we see that earnings is projected to fall over time, resulting in an EPS of €0.95 in the final year of forecast compared to the current €1.07 EPS today. With a current profit margin of 4.7%, this movement will result in a margin of 12% by 2022.

Next Steps:

Future outlook is only one aspect when you're building an investment case for a stock. For Poste Italiane, I've compiled three pertinent aspects you should further examine:

