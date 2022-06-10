Postmates Announced That Their Pride Campaign Was A "Bottom-Friendly" Menu, And Twitter Had Some Hilarious Reactions

Goes without saying that over the last decade corporations have really embraced Pride. And during the month of June there is no shortage of Pride-themed merchandise or brand collaborations with LGBTQ+ influencers or celebs.

Well, earlier today Postmates announced on Twitter that they had teamed up with Dr. Evan Goldstein (a sexual wellness doctor for men) and Rob Anderson (a comedian and actor) to create a "bottom-friendly" menu — which was also accompanied by a video of fruit in jockstraps ('cause why not?).

You shouldn't miss a good meal for a good time. That’s why this Pride, we've teamed up with @DrEvanGoldstein and @smartthrob to create the world’s first Bottom-Friendly Menu (yup, it’s real). #EatWithPride 03:51 PM - 09 Jun 2022

Now if you don't know what a bottom-friendly menu means, here is a very simple explanation: It's a planned-out food or meal that a person can eat that will allow them to be able to clean out quicker before having anal sex — usually it's something light, like veggies or foods high in fiber.

And, of course, the Postmates' Bottom-Friendly Menu was met with a huge mixed reaction. Here are some of the best and funniest Twitter reactions to it:

postmates WHAT IS THIS? 05:52 PM - 09 Jun 2022

babe are you ok? youve barely touched you're bottom friendly ice cubes from postmates https://t.co/61MKYN6ZmE 06:00 PM - 09 Jun 2022

i’m suing postmates if i paint after eating from this menu 05:06 PM - 09 Jun 2022

the bottom friendly menu:-iced coffee-iced latte-cold brew 06:04 PM - 09 Jun 2022

postmates just emailed me a “bottom-friendly” menu and its all iced coffee im- contacting my lawyer now 04:25 PM - 09 Jun 2022

y’all making fun of the bottom menu on postmates meanwhile 2 months ago we’re like “i’m partnering with hey mistr to get your prep delivered to your door!” like baby open your eyes… you’re the postmates driver! 07:24 PM - 09 Jun 2022

the postmates bottom friendly menu: 07:06 PM - 09 Jun 2022

Bottom-friendly menu? Criterion did it first. 06:04 PM - 09 Jun 2022

@Postmates @drevangoldstein @smartthrob Honestly, this is the level of Pride other corps should strive for. If you’re not literally helping us have sex, can you really call yourself an ally? 06:12 PM - 09 Jun 2022

.@Postmates really just said 07:13 PM - 09 Jun 2022

Pride Marketing 2012: Lets add a rainbow!Pride Marketing 2022: Are you a top or a bottom? https://t.co/cSKZr37Gyn 07:34 PM - 09 Jun 2022

@Postmates @drevangoldstein @smartthrob an eggplant in leather? not on my thursday morning. 05:29 PM - 09 Jun 2022

@Postmates @drevangoldstein @smartthrob Throwing a brick at this fucking tweet. 05:25 PM - 09 Jun 2022

me hacking the bottom-friendly postmates menu so it lets me get mozzarella sticks and a large milkshake 05:54 PM - 09 Jun 2022

@Postmates @drevangoldstein @smartthrob I don’t know what’s funnier. This marketing ad or finding out my only options nearby for a bottom friendly meal is tea. 06:13 PM - 09 Jun 2022

The postmates app when a bottom trys to order foods with insoluble fiber https://t.co/RwlSwVMtM6 07:57 PM - 09 Jun 2022

@Postmates @drevangoldstein @smartthrob this ad gets an F- on the Bechdel test 07:38 PM - 09 Jun 2022

Truly I must have a fever of 105° and be hallucinating https://t.co/6Pj31IW7W5 07:12 PM - 09 Jun 2022

LBT community i am so sorry, G was a mistake https://t.co/5rMgAH8Uef 05:56 PM - 09 Jun 2022

I’m leaving this community https://t.co/KNgxGLAezj 05:47 PM - 09 Jun 2022

Postmates is out here trying to sabotage too many of us! https://t.co/DhCvjbCtyt 05:18 PM - 09 Jun 2022

i see you’re ordering from the @Postmates bottom menu 06:12 PM - 09 Jun 2022

Love that Postmates made a whole commercial about anal but I can't even get the ranch I ordered. https://t.co/WsbY6FqhXs 05:51 PM - 09 Jun 2022

and on this the 9th day of Pride I muted Postmates 05:50 PM - 09 Jun 2022

Can we just skip ahead to July already… please… https://t.co/ZTLIsQRjKv 04:56 PM - 09 Jun 2022

