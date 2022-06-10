Postmates Announced That Their Pride Campaign Was A "Bottom-Friendly" Menu, And Twitter Had Some Hilarious Reactions
Goes without saying that over the last decade corporations have really embraced Pride. And during the month of June there is no shortage of Pride-themed merchandise or brand collaborations with LGBTQ+ influencers or celebs.
Well, earlier today Postmates announced on Twitter that they had teamed up with Dr. Evan Goldstein (a sexual wellness doctor for men) and Rob Anderson (a comedian and actor) to create a "bottom-friendly" menu — which was also accompanied by a video of fruit in jockstraps ('cause why not?).
You shouldn't miss a good meal for a good time. That’s why this Pride, we've teamed up with @DrEvanGoldstein and @smartthrob to create the world’s first Bottom-Friendly Menu (yup, it’s real). #EatWithPride
Now if you don't know what a bottom-friendly menu means, here is a very simple explanation: It's a planned-out food or meal that a person can eat that will allow them to be able to clean out quicker before having anal sex — usually it's something light, like veggies or foods high in fiber.
And, of course, the Postmates' Bottom-Friendly Menu was met with a huge mixed reaction. Here are some of the best and funniest Twitter reactions to it:
1.
postmates WHAT IS THIS?
2.
Nobody: Postmates:
3.
babe are you ok? youve barely touched you're bottom friendly ice cubes from postmates https://t.co/61MKYN6ZmE
4.
i’m suing postmates if i paint after eating from this menu
5.
@Postmates @drevangoldstein @smartthrob Postmates marketing team:
6.
the bottom friendly menu:-iced coffee-iced latte-cold brew
7.
postmates just emailed me a “bottom-friendly” menu and its all iced coffee im- contacting my lawyer now
8.
y’all making fun of the bottom menu on postmates meanwhile 2 months ago we’re like “i’m partnering with hey mistr to get your prep delivered to your door!” like baby open your eyes… you’re the postmates driver!
9.
the postmates bottom friendly menu:
10.
Bottom-friendly menu? Criterion did it first.
11.
@Postmates @drevangoldstein @smartthrob Honestly, this is the level of Pride other corps should strive for. If you’re not literally helping us have sex, can you really call yourself an ally?
12.
.@Postmates really just said
13.
Pride Marketing 2012: Lets add a rainbow!Pride Marketing 2022: Are you a top or a bottom? https://t.co/cSKZr37Gyn
14.
@Postmates @drevangoldstein @smartthrob an eggplant in leather? not on my thursday morning.
15.
@Postmates @drevangoldstein @smartthrob
16.
@Postmates @drevangoldstein @smartthrob Throwing a brick at this fucking tweet.
17.
me hacking the bottom-friendly postmates menu so it lets me get mozzarella sticks and a large milkshake
18.
@Postmates @drevangoldstein @smartthrob I don’t know what’s funnier. This marketing ad or finding out my only options nearby for a bottom friendly meal is tea.
19.
The postmates app when a bottom trys to order foods with insoluble fiber https://t.co/RwlSwVMtM6
20.
@Postmates @drevangoldstein @smartthrob this ad gets an F- on the Bechdel test
21.
@Postmates @drevangoldstein @smartthrob
22.
Truly I must have a fever of 105° and be hallucinating https://t.co/6Pj31IW7W5
23.
LBT community i am so sorry, G was a mistake https://t.co/5rMgAH8Uef
24.
I’m leaving this community https://t.co/KNgxGLAezj
25.
Postmates is out here trying to sabotage too many of us! https://t.co/DhCvjbCtyt
26.
i see you’re ordering from the @Postmates bottom menu
27.
Love that Postmates made a whole commercial about anal but I can't even get the ranch I ordered. https://t.co/WsbY6FqhXs
28.
and on this the 9th day of Pride I muted Postmates
29.
Can we just skip ahead to July already… please… https://t.co/ZTLIsQRjKv