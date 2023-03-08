Poston named Superior Court judge

Mar. 8—Gov. Brian Kemp has named Conasauga Judicial Circuit District Attorney Bert Poston to fill the unexpired term of William T. Boyett on the Conasauga Superior Court.

Boyett retired on Jan. 1. The term expires at the end of 2026. The Consasauga circuit includes Whitfield and Murray counties.

"I was honored and humbled to receive the call from Gov. Brian Kemp last week congratulating me on my appointment to the Superior Court bench," Poston said. "He has placed a lot of trust in me, just as Gov. Deal did in 2012, and I plan to work hard to earn that trust. It has been a privilege to serve as a prosecuting attorney in this community for more than 30 years, and as the elected district attorney for the past 11 of those years. I will miss it, and I will miss being the captain of a great team of people that do the hard work of this office, prosecuting criminals, and serving victims."

Then-governor Nathan Deal named Poston district attorney in 2012 following the retirement of district attorney Kermit McManus.

Poston, a 1985 graduate of Dalton High School who received both his bachelor's and law degrees from the University of Georgia, experienced his 30-year anniversary with the DA's office in September of last year.

His time includes almost 16 years as chief assistant district attorney and more than 11 years as district attorney.

"Until I'm sworn in, however, I remain district attorney for a little longer," Poston said. "As of today, we have not yet scheduled the swearing in ceremony which will take place at the Capitol in Atlanta. We are waiting to hear from the governor's office about dates."

"Once I'm sworn in, the office of district attorney will officially be vacated and my chief assistant, Scott Helton, will become acting district attorney by operation of law and will serve in that capacity until Gov. Kemp appoints someone to serve out the remainder of my term through 2024. Scott plans to pursue that appointment and would be a fine choice.

He has been with this office since 1995 and has been my chief assistant since 2016."

Poston said after he is sworn in as judge he will "have to recuse myself from any criminal cases which were opened in the DA's office prior to my swearing in date."

"I am working with our other judges on the details, but I will be doing civil and domestic work for several months until enough new criminal cases have been indicted for me to take on a criminal docket of my own," he said. "The other three judges as well as senior judges like Judge (Jack) Partain will handle criminal cases assigned to me or which had been assigned to Judge Boyett until then."