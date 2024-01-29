Post's Katherine Kokal wins top award for stories on menstrual questions on sports forms

Palm Beach Post education reporter Katherine Kokal won one of the Florida Press Club’s top prizes, the Lucy Morgan Award for In-Depth Reporting, for her work breaking a national story and bringing about change regarding questions on sports registration forms concerning female athletes' menstrual histories.

She also placed third in the 2023 Florida Press Club Excellence in Journalism competition among the winners of the other “special award” — the Frances DeVore Award for Public Service for the same reporting, examining longstanding questions on the form in a post-Roe v. Wade world. Kokal's stories prompted reaction and changes locally, statewide and across the nation.

The Florida High School Athletic Association, after going back and forth on the questions, finally voted to axe them in a special meeting in February 2023 after Gov. Ron DeSantis' chief of staff spoke with FHSAA Executive Director Craig Damon the previous weekend. The Palm Beach County School Board also excised them from its sports form.

Post investigation: Florida asks student athletes about their periods. Why some find it 'shocking' post-Roe

Palm Beach Post staff writer Katherine Kokal

At the same time as the FHSAA vote, U.S. Democratic Reps. Adam Schiff of California and Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick of West Palm Beach introduced legislation that put in peril federal education money for public schools that required the questions on their forms. Kokal found that 34 states, including Florida, asked high school student athletes about their periods and required them to turn in the answers to their schools.

"This reporter brought fresh eyes to a longstanding invasion of privacy, exhibiting a fearless willingness to question and confront what some might feel uncomfortable asking about. We need more of this," one unnamed judge said.

Kokal also won second place for education writing in the largest circulation category.

More: Congress to take up ban on student menstrual history questions with Parental Bill of Rights

Palm Beach Daily News real estate editor takes top honors

Longtime Palm Beach Daily News real estate editor Darrell Hofheinz at The Post's sibling paper earned a first-place award for business writing among his three honors.

Hofheinz’s business-writing award recognized Palm Beach-focused stories he wrote about the volatile real estate scene during the late spring and early summer of 2022; construction delays at the Palm House hotel renovation project; and the Architectural Commission’s vote to kill a controversial design for an oceanfront mansion, a decision that delighted disgruntled neighbors. His winning entry was judged in the mid-range circulation category.

Darrell Hofheinz

Palm Beach Daily News editorial cartoonist David Willson took third place third for his entry, which was honored among entries in all circulation categories.

Hofheinz’s other awards included a second-place award for government-news writing in the mid-range circulation category and a third-place award for general-news writing in a segment that combined entries in the mid-range and largest circulation categories.

The awards honored work produced between June 1, 2022, and May 31, 2023.

The press club, which is celebrating its 73rd year, presented the awards at a dinner ceremony Jan. 27 in Clearwater Beach.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Stories on menstrual questions on sports forms wins Kokal top honor