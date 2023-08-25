Postville man arrested for causing death of child

TechCrunch

Formerly known as Twitter, the social platform X temporarily blocked links to EveryAction's NGP VAN, possibly the most popular political organizing software for Democratic and progressive campaigns. For a week, links to volunteer event signups, donation portals and other resources for left-leaning political causes were unable to be shared on the platform, limiting their reach. When trying to post a link, users would be met with an error message, stating that the link "has been identified by Twitter or our partners as being potentially harmful."