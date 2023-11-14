Pot of boiling water allegedly used as weapon in Yarmouth home invasion

A man was arrested early Saturday morning after authorities say he broke into a West Yarmouth house on Rosetta Street and used a pot of boiling water to seriously burn both residents.

Christian Tenney, 32, is charged with two counts of home invasion, two counts of assault and battery with dangerous weapon, two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon and receiving stolen property.

Yarmouth police arrived at the Rosetta Street home after receiving a 911 call for medical help. Officers found a man suffering from severe burns to his chest, back, and lower extremities, according to a press release.

"Shortly before the call, a man had broken into the house through a bathroom window, displayed a knife and made threatening statements to the men inside," according to police. "He made a gesture as if he was getting ready to stab one of them and a struggle ensued."

A pot of boiling water was used as a weapon, leaving both residents with serious burns. Tenney then allegedly fled the house and was later found in Barnstable and taken into custody.

The incident was targeted and not a random act, according to police.

Zane Razzaq writes about housing and real estate. Reach her at zrazzaq@capecodonline.com. Follow her on X @zanerazz.

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: West Yarmouth home invasion: Pot of boiling water used as weapon