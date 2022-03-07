Pot break-in suspect charged with new crime, posts bail

Mar. 7—ROWLEY — Gauris Encarnacion, one of four people allegedly caught breaking into two Rowley retail marijuana shops last month, was arraigned in Newburyport District Court on Thursday for a new offense, receiving stolen property.

The 22-year-old Lawrence man was initially held on $20,000 cash bail following hisarraignment Feb. 11 on earlier charges — two counts of breaking and entering of a building nighttime for a felony, malicious destruction of property less than $1,200 and having burglarious tools.

But Encarnacion appealed his bail in Salem Superior Court and saw that amount reduced to $2,000 cash bail, according to an Essex County prosecutor.

Encarnacion posted bail and was arraigned on the newest charge via videoconference. While awaiting trial, he must stay away from the businesses and have no contact with witnesses and victims. Encarnacion is due back in court April 27 for a pretrial hearing.

Police say Encarnacion and five other people broke into Fine Fettle and Cape Ann Cannabis, both on Route 1, within minutes of each other starting about 11:35 p.m. on Feb. 10.

After grabbing batteries, cartridges and a cash box, they took off in a white car that may have been stolen. The car was spotted hours later in New Hampshire by state police and after crossing the border into Massachusetts on Interstate 495 in Salisbury, local state police began chasing the vehicle. The pursuit ended in Haverhill near River Road when the car lost a tire.

Two of the six people in the car managed to escape but Encarnacion and three others were caught.

The other two men, identified as Jose Tapis-Vasquez, 19, and Planco Olivio, 23, both of Lawrence, were taken to a nearby hospital with injuries sustained in the car crash. Tapis-Vasquez and Olivio were issued summonses due to their injuries. A juvenile also caught at the scene will also be summonsed to court, according to Sgt. Charles Hazen's report.

A Rowley police detective, who watched video footage of the Cape Ann Cannabis break-in, was able to identify Encarnacion and the others in police hands based on the clothing they wore, according to a Rowley police report.

Cape Ann Cannabis camera footage shows four men getting out of a white Honda sedan, one of them wielding a hammer. After the man holding the hammer smashed a hole in a glass side door, all four entered the business.

After police arrived, they found the store's sales area counters and cabinets "open and in disarray." The store's owner came and said a metal cash drawer was missing as well as batteries, according to Hazen's report.

Police believe the same six people broke into a Berwick, Maine, retail marijuana shop the same night. Authorities there were expected to obtain arrest warrants for the four people caught in Massachusetts.

Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.

