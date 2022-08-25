Editor's note: After successfully completing probation, charges against Chaun W. Christie were downgraded to a Class A misdemeanor. The record his arrest has since been expunged.

Bloomington police seized 14 pounds of marijuana and more than $200,000 cash from a home after receiving information from the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Officers arrested Chaun W. Christie, 29, of 2001 S. Rogers St., on a preliminary charge of dealing marijuana, as a level five felony.

On Sunday, city police and DEA agents obtained a search warrant for the South Rogers Street home, which was part of an ongoing federal drug investigation, according to a press release from Bloomington police.

Police seized an estimated 14 pounds of marijuana, more than $200,000 in cash, two handguns, a 2012 Range Rover and a 2005 Cadillac Escalade. The seized items may be subject to forfeiture by federal authorities, according to the press release.

"The amount of marijuana and money seized is significant and is a pretty clear indicator of the scope of the operation that was taking place in Bloomington. The overall impact this will have on the marijuana trade here and the customers of the individual arrested is all part of the ongoing investigation," Bloomington police Capt. Joe Qualters wrote in an email to The Herald-Times Tuesday.

Christie was booked into the Monroe County Jail at 12:32 a.m. Monday and released about two hours later after posting a $5,000 surety, $500 cash bond.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Pot bust by Bloomington police nets 14 pounds