Pot dealer takes witness stand, describes shooting home invader

Jun. 16—Admitted Manchester marijuana dealer Isaiah Rivera-Perez took the witness stand and testified during his murder trial on Thursday, explaining why he shot a home invader who was fleeing his Central Street home.

"I need to make sure they got off my property," Rivera-Perez, 25, said. "At any point, that person could turn and shoot to make sure he got away or stop me from identifying him."

The testimony of Rivera-Perez and his wife, Tiffany Raymundo, were the highlights Thursday of his trial in Hillsborough County Superior Court in Manchester. Rivera-Perez faces charge of second-degree murder and reckless conduct involving the shooting death of Jaden Connor, 17, on July 13, 2020.

Rivera-Perez has admitted he was selling marijuana and marijuana-edibles out of his Central Street home. On that night, four armed home invaders — members of a gang known as Only the Bosnians — entered his home, beat him with their pistols and held his wife at gunpoint before finding his cache of drugs and running off.

He has claimed self-defense, but prosecutors have said that Connor was shot in the back, which doesn't line up with a theory of self-defense. Thursday marked the third day of the trial, which has drawn friends and family of both Rivera-Perez and Connor. They sit on separate sides of the courtroom, bailiffs usher the two sides out separately, and they have exchanged words in the past.

Four Manchester police officers and four Hillsborough County Sheriff deputies were on hand Thursday afternoon to prevent any confrontation outside the courthouse.

Rivera-Perez let one of the four invaders, Armin Elezovic, into his house, to sell him $600 worth of edibles. But Elezovic admitted three others into the house, and they began a robbery.

Rivera-Perez said three people beat him at least 20 times. His field of vision narrowed, and he could not fend off the five final blows, he said. Meanwhile, he heard his wife screaming and telling their 3-year-old son to not move. She was in another room, on the floor, nearly naked as her son watched a man hold a gun to his mother's head.

"I was not thinking at that point. I know something was going on with my wife and my son, that's all I knew," he said.

Rivera-Perez spoke calmly and directly, in contrast with Raymundo, who was the first to take the stand on Thursday. She cried at times, and paused to collect herself at other times. She testified that she had just exited the shower and was wearing only a small robe when a man with a hoodie put a gun to her head and ordered her on the floor.

She said she was screaming for her mother, who lived with them, and the gunman was telling her to shut up. Raymundo said she glimpsed her son looking on and told him to stay away.

"He was 3 years old. A 3 year old can only listen so much," Raymundo said. Several of her family members cried when she recounted the home invasion. Later in the day, Rivera-Perez's description of Connor's actions and death prompted tears on the Connor side.

Under cross-examination by homicide prosecutor Peter Hinckley, Raymundo admitted lying about her husband's marijuana business to police. Her description of the hoodie differed from what she initially told police.

And immediately after the shooting, she left the house, drove to Rivera-Perez's brother's nearby apartment and shortly returned. Police noted that the trunk to her car was open when she returned; she said she was not aware of that.

Before he started the defense, attorney Charles Keefe claimed that prosecutors haven't proved that Rivera-Perez shot the gun that killed Connor.

Speaking outside the presence of the jury, Keefe told Judge Will Delker that prosecutors have presented no witnesses who saw Rivera-Perez shoot the gun. Three other adults were in the Central Street home at the time of the shooting, and his fingerprints were not found on the gun.

Hinckley said Rivera-Perez's statement to his brother in a recorded jail conversation — that he was "protecting his home" — show that he was the shooter.

Delker let the trial go forward.