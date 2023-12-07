Pot is legal in Ohio, CVG's new taxi service, here are today's top stories | Daily Briefing

Recreational marijuana is now legal in Ohio. Here's what you need to know.

Ohio’s recreational marijuana law goes into effect today, but a lot of the details are likely to change.

In the November election, Ohio voters passed Issue 2 allowing people over 21 to buy and use recreational marijuana. However, since the issue was an initiated statute – not a constitutional amendment – Ohio lawmakers can make changes.

In the last week, there has been debate about allowing Ohioans to grow marijuana at home, public use, workplace issues and more. The law is expected to change a lot in the coming weeks and months, but here’s what we know now about what you can and can’t do … legally.

What else you need to know Thursday, Dec. 7

🌤️ Weather: High of 55. Mostly sunny and not as cool.

🚕 CVG launches zTrip, its newest 'cutting-edge' taxicab service for travelers.

🏈 'It's been a blessing:' Moeller celebrates Jordan Marshall as Mr. Football.

🎄 Find Christmas light displays in Cincy and NKY using our map.

✉️ You're invited to The Enquirer's Future of Downtown event on Dec. 14.

Today's Top Stories

The Ohio House voted Wednesday to expand gun rights and concealed carry − over the objections of police and prosecutors.

• Ohio House passes bill to expand gun rights over police, prosecutors concerns

The resolution, filed by councilwoman Victoria Parks, requested that the Ohio Secretary of State exclude Trump from the 2024 primary election ballot.

• Cincinnati council rejects resolution to kick Trump off Ohio ballot

Cincinnati Classical Academy logo

• Feds ignored 'obvious red flags' with $2M grant to Cincinnati charter school, letter says

Nov 11, 2023; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Brendan Sorsby (15) passes the ball during the second half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium.

• UC football gets commit from IU dual-threat transfer QB Brendan Sorsby

Guests on the patio at MadTree Brewing.

• Catch-a-Fire Pizza to close inside MadTree Brewing January 2024. What's next?

