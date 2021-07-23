Pot legalization in the U.S. seems both inevitable and impossible

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mike Bebernes
·Senior Editor
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

“The 360” shows you diverse perspectives on the day’s top stories and debates.

What’s happening

Some top Democrats in the Senate, led by Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, unveiled a proposal earlier this month to end the federal prohibition of marijuana and expunge the records of those with nonviolent pot-related offenses. The bill faces steep odds of passing through a divided Congress, but the simple fact that some of the most prominent lawmakers in Washington have backed the plan shows how dramatically views on pot have changed in a short period of time.

Over the past two decades, marijuana legalization has transformed from a fringe issue to one that a substantial majority of Americans embrace. In 2000, less than a third of the public said pot should be legal for recreational use, compared with nearly 70 percent today. That swing in public opinion has coincided with changes to laws across the country. Until 2012, recreational pot use was banned in all 50 states. It’s now allowed in 18 states and Washington, D.C. Almost half of the U.S. population lives in a jurisdiction where marijuana is legal. A total of 36 states and D.C. have also legalized medical marijuana.

Despite how rapidly the tide has shifted at the state level, little has changed in national marijuana policy. Pot remains illegal under federal law and is still classified as a Schedule I drug, a category reserved for narcotics with no medical uses and a high potential for abuse, like heroin. This patchwork of laws has allowed a multibillion-dollar marijuana industry to explode in parts of the country while other Americans sit in prison for cannabis-related crimes.

The push to legalize marijuana nationally has gained the backing of a large share of Democratic lawmakers. But the party’s most powerful member, President Biden, is less enthusiastic. He said during the 2020 campaign that he supports decriminalizing pot — a change that would remove criminal penalties for possession while keeping the federal ban in place — but opposes outright legalization. When asked this month whether the president would back Schumer’s proposal, press secretary Jen Psaki said that “nothing has changed” about Biden’s views on marijuana.

Why there’s debate

The disconnect in the pace of change for marijuana laws, with legalization spreading at breakneck speed in the states and all but stalled at the federal level, has raised debate over when — if ever — marijuana might become legal nationwide.

Many experts say legalization is inevitable, even if it may not happen right away. They argue that progress in the states, including successful ballot measures in red states like Montana and Alaska, shows that pro-pot attitudes are only becoming stronger. Eventually, they say, that sentiment will reach a point where Congress will have no choice but to take action. Legalization also has the backing of criminal justice advocates and an increasingly influential cannabis industry, two groups that can apply pressure on lawmakers that recreational smokers haven’t been able to in the past. Legal experts say there’s also a chance that the Supreme Court could invalidate federal marijauna laws if given the opportunity, a move hinted at in a recent opinion by conservative Justice Clarence Thomas.

Others are more skeptical. They say that Biden, who spearheaded many of the country’s harsh drug laws during his time in the Senate, is unlikely to swing all the way to supporting full legalization. Congress could theoretically force his hand, but it’s not clear whether the idea has the backing of all 50 Senate Democrats, let alone the 10 Republicans who would be needed to overcome a likely GOP filibuster.

As popular as the idea of legalization is with the public, few Americans would argue it’s one of the most important issues for Congress to address. That lack of urgency could mean drug law reform keeps getting put on the back burner even though most of the country would like to see it happen. Some pundits even believe the issue could lose support if Democrats made a more aggressive push toward legalization, since many Republicans would instinctively reject anything supported by the opposing party.

What’s next

One of the unanswered questions about pot in politics is just how much a candidate’s position influences voters’ choices, since even pro-pot candidates haven't typically made the issue a core part of their campaign pitch. Next year’s Senate race in Pennsylvania could prove to be a revealing test case. The state’s Lt. Gov. John Fetterman has made marijuana one of the centerpiece elements of his platform. If his message proves compelling to voters, it could inspire others to follow his lead in future elections.

Perspectives

Nationwide legalization is inevitable

“At this point, the question of nationwide marijuana legalization is more a matter of when, not if. … The walls are closing in on this issue for legalization opponents — and quickly.” — German Lopez, Vox

It makes no sense for the federal government to write pot laws for the whole country

“The states already have gone their own ways on this issue, and there is room for federalist diversity: There isn’t any reason that San Antonio has to do things the same way Denver does. (You can hear San Antonio cheering from here.) When it comes to marijuana everybody already sees this, and it is time for federal law to reflect the actual situation in the states.” — Kevin D. Williamson, National Review

Political winds could push Biden to shift his stance on legalization

“The current political and policy environments position Mr. Biden to buck his age, his history, and expectations about his presidency to craft cannabis reform that helps reverse decades of injustice and enhances his standing with the precise electoral groups he needs to be a successful president.” — John Hudak, Brookings

Few Americans see pot legalization as a top priority for the country

“Keep in mind that marijuana simply isn't a top issue for most of the public. … The fact is that marijuana laws do not have a great effect on many Americans. Most people don't smoke marijuana.” — Harry Enten, CNN

Before pot can become legal, Congress needs a consensus on how to get it done

“Most congressional Democrats say it is time to end a federal prohibition on marijuana, and a growing number of Republicans agree. … But that energy is not enough to change the law. Lawmakers don't see eye to eye on how to legalize cannabis, and businesses are stuck in the middle of the debate.” — Callum Borchers, NPR

The GOP isn’t going to let marijuana become legal

“Marijuana’s popularity boom in red states isn’t breaking through with conservatives on Capitol Hill, pinching an already narrow path to federal legalization.” — Natalie Fertig, Politico

Even without nationwide change, new laws in the states are a massive step forward

“For now, our national venture into legal recreational cannabis is young and only partial — and so far, it’s only a partial success. That beats complete prohibition, which was a complete failure.” — Steve Chapman, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Biden has political incentive to stay out of pot politics

“Yes, adult-use cannabis is now legal in all of the country’s biggest cities — New York, Chicago, Los Angeles. Biden can keep that status quo intact without angering law-enforcement lobbies or social conservatives of the kind that Democratic strategists still believe are necessary to win votes in places like Georgia, Texas, and South Florida. On drugs, Biden came just as advertised.” — Chris Roberts, Forbes

Lawmakers understand that marijuana isn’t as safe as proponents claim

“There is plenty of common ground on the issue of cannabis. People generally agree on ending overly harsh punishments for its use and possession and removing obstacles to non-psychotropic cannabis products such as hemp. But it is a delusion that marijuana is a safe substance for recreational use and that the federal government should stop worrying about its trafficking.” — Editorial, Washington Examiner

The Supreme Court could throw out federal pot laws

“Justice Thomas’s statement hints at the possibility that the Supreme Court would hear a case that tees up the constitutional issue for a landmark decision.” — Editorial, Orange County Register

The idea of the court legalizing pot nationwide is far-fetched

“As exciting as it is to have a Justice of the Supreme Court write these words, until Justice Thomas gains support from other Justices, federal marijuana liberalization is going to have to come from the Attorney General or Congress not the Supreme Court.” — David S. Cohen, Rolling Stone

Is there a topic you’d like to see covered in “The 360”? Send your suggestions to the360@yahoonews.com.

Photo illustration: Yahoo News; photos: Getty Images

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Chef looks to rectify broken promise of '40 acres and a mule' by raising money to buy land to help Black farmers

    In June last year, the chef Adrian Lipscombe launched the “40 Acres & a Mule Project,” a reference to the broken promise of reparations for American slaves after the Civil War, with the goal of buying 40 acres of land for Black farmers. In just five months of fundraising, she was able to purchase 38 acres of land in Helena, S.C., and a year later, Lipscombe plans to buy more land and to turn her dream of “preserving the legacy of Black farmers and the legacy of Black food ways” into a reality.

  • Colombia boosts budding cannabis industry by removing ban on dry flower exports

    Colombia on Friday gave the green light for exports of dried cannabis for medical and other industries, as the Andean country took another step to develop its marijuana industry, where progress has been slow despite high potential. President Ivan Duque signed a decree lifting a prohibition on exporting dried cannabis flower, a move seen as crucial by investors. While Colombia has been hailed as a pioneer in regulating the possession, production, distribution, commercialization and export of seeds, plants and substances derived from cannabis - like oils, creams and extracts for medicinal purposes - investors have long complained about what they say is a tortuous export-approval process.

  • What truck drivers really think about new federal regulations to crack down on drug use

    Truck drivers reveal their reactions to a new federal law on drug testing, from lending support to calling it "completely ridiculous."

  • Exclusive-Democrats may scrap matching funds from infrastructure bill over wage issue

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Democrats are threatening to scrap plans to create an infrastructure bank in the $1.2 trillion bipartisan spending bill after Republicans opposed a provision intended to lift workers' wages, according to three people familiar with the discussions. A decision to remove funding for the bank would be aimed at resolving a logjam over U.S. President Joe Biden's top legislative initiative, as lawmakers scramble to finalize key details of the plan ahead of the Senate's typical August recess. The group of bipartisan lawmakers seeking to hammer out Biden's infrastructure bill want to include $20 billion for a newly created infrastructure bank that would attract investment through private-public partnerships.

  • Kareem Abdul-Jabbar slams 'gotcha' questions that athletes are asked by the press as 'antagonistic' and 'infuriating' in mental health essay

    In his essay published in the Hollywood Reporter, Abdul-Jabbar applauded tennis star Naomi Osaka for openly speaking about her mental health.

  • EXPLAINER: Does suspension end Giuliani's career in law?

    The days of practicing law for the mob-busting prosecutor turned point man for pushing Donald Trump’s false claims about the 2020 election may be over. Rudy Giuliani’s law license has already been suspended in his home state. A New York appeals court took the action in June, saying Giuliani's bid to discredit the election was so egregious that he poses “an immediate threat” to the public.

  • California bars start demanding proof of vaccinations as Delta surges. Will vax requirements spread?

    As the Delta variant drives another nationwide surge in COVID cases, hospitalizations and deaths, some bars in California are now requiring customers to show a COVID-19 vaccination card to enter their establishments.

  • Iowa man with guns at Chicago hotel 'didn’t mean to startle'

    An Iowa man arrested by Chicago police for having guns and ammunition in his hotel room overlooking a Lake Michigan beach told officers he “didn’t mean to startle anyone" and simply forgot to remove the firearms from a bag while packing for a trip to the city, police video shows. Keegan Casteel's arrest for having a rifle with a laser sight and a handgun in his hotel room during the July Fourth holiday weekend prompted Mayor Lori Lightfoot and police Superintendent David Brown to suggest he may have intended to fire on Navy Pier crowds from his hotel window. Casteel's attorney has said those remarks were baseless and spurred sensational media coverage, while his client was in Chicago to propose to his girlfriend, not to launch a mass attack.

  • GOP Governor Says It's Time To 'Blame The Unvaccinated' For Pandemic Surge

    Gov. Kay Ivey also called out right-wing media disinformation about the vaccine.

  • White House declines to release number of breakthrough COVID-19 cases among vaccinated staff

    Earlier this week, a White House official and an aide to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tested positive for the coronavirus. Both were fully vaccinated.

  • Critical race theory debate is tearing apart the Christian church, Fort Worth pastors say

    As the CRT turmoil continues to overwhelm school board meetings across the country, Fort Worth pastors say the shock waves are destabilizing the Christian church, too.

  • Belarus shuts more civil society groups in wide crackdown

    Belarusian authorities on Friday announced the closure of 15 nongovernmental organizations, part of a sweeping crackdown on civil society activists and independent media. The groups ordered to close include the Human Constanta human rights center, the Names charity organization, BelSetka Anti-AIDS group and an organization assisting disabled people. The groups' closure comes a day after authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko vowed to continue what he called a “mopping-up operation” against civil society activists whom he denounced as “bandits and foreign agents.”

  • What are rusty crayfish? ‘Aggressive’ invasive species has been found in Kansas lake

    This invasive species is known to attack the feet of “unsuspecting humans” standing in the water.

  • Yes, T.J. Dillashaw cheated, but there’s more to his story | Opinion

    Now comes the hard part for T.J. Dillashaw: trying to convince people that his illustrious UFC career wasn't achieved through PED use.

  • Country Star Morgan Wallen Has Learned Nothing After N-Word Scandal

    Ed Rode/GettyIn the five months after Morgan Wallen was caught on film using the N-word, he completed a 30-day stay in rehab, made apologies, and reportedly met with Black music executives and civil rights organizations. But for all his self-professed education, it’s clear he’s learned nothing.The country music star sat down for his first TV interview after the scandal on Friday with Good Morning America’s Michael Strahan to clear the air after radio stations pulled his music and his record labe

  • Ambulance hijacked at gunpoint while patient and EMT were in the back, Texas cops say

    “Can anybody hear me? I repeat, I’m the guy driving the ambulance,” the man told dispatchers.

  • Kris Bryant's Cubs career tells the story of how MLB put the squeeze on its stars

    The Cubs are about to trade Kris Bryant, and no single career illustrates the sea change in baseball's treatment of star players like his iconic, then sour tenure in Chicago.

  • Day Traders Take Wall Street by Storm Again in Record Dip Buying

    (Bloomberg) -- On Monday at around 1 p.m. in New York, just as U.S. stocks were gripped by the worst trading session in months, Google searches for the “Dow Jones” spiked.By the closing bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average had clawed back some of the biggest losses, and the next day posted its best performance in a month.This week is lesson to everyone on Wall Street who thought the day-trading army had beaten a retreat: They snapped up stocks at the fastest clip on record, pouring around $2.2

  • Delta's growing threat is strong enough to reverse a Midwestern city's vaccine slump

    “Everyone needs to realize that this is not just another wave like we saw before,” the lead infectious disease physician at Mercy Hospital Springfield said.

  • Next Cats player page: Kentucky basketball recruiting target Kyle Filipowski

    Learn about UK basketball target Kyle Filipowski, with his latest recruiting rankings, video highlights, Crystal Ball picks and more.