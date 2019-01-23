A pot marketplace is offering federal employees free weed during the shutdown

Our political system may be crumbling, but at least federal workers who can't pay for medical marijuana during the government shutdown can get it for free!

Called the "Craigslist of weed," BudTrader is a massive pot-trading marketplace that allows users to buy and sell grow supplies, bud, and paraphernalia. As we continue to endure the longest government shutdown in history, the company wants to help federal employees who have gone without pay for 33 days.

SEE ALSO: Understanding the confusing world of CBD and THC ratios

"I don't think federal employees are getting enough love and support," BudTrader CEO Brad McLaughlin said in a statement to the Hill. "In these tough times, we want to extend the offer of a donation of medical cannabis to any federal worker affected by the shutdown."

Pledging to give the "maximum legal allowable amount of cannabis" to federal workers, BudTrader will also ensure that all weed donations are "confidential and compliant with the California Cannabis adult use laws and regulations."

In a Facebook post on Monday, BudTrader assured cannabis users that they wouldn't have to worry about anyone finding out.

"God Bless all Federal Employees, God Bless the Cannabis Community, and God Bless the United States of America," the company said in the post.

This gesture is one of many from companies and celebrities who are offering donations and aid to struggling federal employees.