Pot producer Canopy to cut 250 jobs in profitability bid

FILE PHOTO: A sign featuring Canopy Growth Corporation's logo is pictured at their facility in Smiths Falls
·1 min read

(Reuters) - Canopy Growth Corp said it would lay off about 250 employees as part of a cost-cutting plan as the Canadian pot producer tries to achieve long-elusive profitability.

Most Canadian marijuana companies have struggled to turn a profit despite more than three years of cannabis legalization due to fewer-than-expected retail stores, cheaper rates on the black market and sluggish overseas growth.

That has piled pressure on companies to slash expenses, with Canopy saying on Tuesday that it would also reduce costs by lowering how much it spends on cultivation of weed.

The moves are expected to yield cost-savings of between C$100 million and C$150 million ($77.98 million and $116.99 million) within 12 to 18 months.

Yet the company, which lost C$67.4 million in the third quarter, did not set a new timeline for turning profitable.

Canopy said it expected to take charges of C$250 million to C$300 million in the fourth quarter, most of which would relate to the write-down of excess inventory.

It also expects to incur between C$100 million and C$250 million in impairment charges, largely driven by goodwill and intangible asset impairments.

The company had 3,259 employees, including 2,362 full-time employees in Canada, as of March 2021.

($1 = 1.2822 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Oasis Guitarist Paul ‘Bonehead’ Arthurs Diagnosed with Tonsil Cancer, Missing Liam Gallagher Tour

    "Wishing you a speedy recovery," tweeted Liam Gallagher. "We’re all thinking of you rasta"

  • A Georgia Woman Went Viral for Making Her Own Canned Chicken—Do Southerners Think It's Weird?

    And eating it two years later.

  • Identity check contractor ID.me fires dozens on fraud team as Congress probes

    A major U.S. government contractor of identity verification technology that is under investigation by Congress has fired 39 employees over the past week for inappropriate communications, the company told Reuters. The company, ID.me, gutted about half of its fraud review team but said the firings were unrelated to a probe U.S. lawmakers opened last week over "serious concerns" about the efficacy, privacy and security of its technology, including facial recognition. About two dozen U.S. states and 10 federal agencies, including the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), contract with ID.me to catch scammers attempting to siphon off benefits such as unemployment insurance and tax refunds using fake or stolen identities.

  • China Central Bank Seeks to Calm Markets with Support Pledge

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s central bank pledged to increase support for the real economy as authorities try to reassure financial markets battered by a worsening growth outlook and rising Covid lockdowns.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 Billion‘Weak Sauce’: Elon Musk’s 2018 Feud With Saudi Fund RevealedAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerKetanji Brown Jackson Won’t Lose Her Seat If Breyer ‘Unretires’Musk Nears $43 Billion Deal f

  • This week's best video game deals at Walmart, starting at $13

    Grab great titles for your PlayStation, Xbox or Nintendo Switch, all at equally great discounts — save up to 75%!

  • UPS Beats Earnings Estimates. That Should Be a Relief.

    Shipping giant United Parcel Service reported solid first-quarter earnings and gave solid full-year financial guidance. Numbers should be a relief for nervous investors. Guidance, always as important as reported numbers, was maintained for 2022.

  • 10 Incredible, Mostly Edible Science Experiments You Should Try

    I have always been bad at science. Not just bad, but wholly uninterested throughout my schooling years despite the fact that my dad was a high school biology teacher. It was a problem that plagued many of my dad’s students, so he often had to get creative to get his point across. By turning to food, he was able to not only teach valuable lessons about life sciences, but incorporate his own personal love for the culinary arts into his syllabi—after all, what are cooking and baking if not everyday

  • J.J. Abrams HBO Series ‘Demimonde’ Casts Danielle Deadwyler in Lead Role

    Danielle Deadwyler has been cast in the lead role of the J.J. Abrams HBO series “Demimonde,” Variety has learned. The show was first reported to be in development back in 2018, though few details were available at the time. Now, it is known that the series focuses on Olive Reed (Deadwyler), a woman who is torn […]

  • Former Reddit CEO: Elon Musk shouldn't take over Twitter

    Twitter’s (TWTR) board may be giving Elon Musk’s takeover bid a second look, according to several reports. But don’t count former Reddit CEO Yishan Wong among those in favor of Musk’s bid. In an interview with Yahoo Finance, Wong said Musk would be better served, focusing his energy on Tesla (TSLA) and Space X, in part because he isn’t uniquely qualified to run a social media platform.

  • Robinhood Cutting 9% of Full-Time Staff as ‘Hyper Growth’ Ebbs

    (Bloomberg) -- Robinhood Markets Inc. was supposed to upend the way people trade. Instead, the way people trade is starting to upend Robinhood.Most Read from BloombergRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia Warns of Nuclear War Risk as Ukraine Talks Go OnElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 BillionUkraine Latest: Lavrov Warns of Nuclear War; Biden Names EnvoyTech Stocks Fall Postmarket on Drag From Earnings: Markets WrapLess than a year into its run

  • Selling Sunset’s Chelsea Just Responded to Claims Her Accent Is ‘Fake’—Here Where It Comes From

    Is Chelea's voice real? This is what she had to say.

  • Texas Instruments Slides After China Lockdowns Hurt Forecast

    (Bloomberg) -- Texas Instruments Inc. tumbled in late trading Tuesday after China’s ongoing Covid-19 lockdowns crimped the company’s sales and profit forecasts, with the restrictions idling factories and slowing shipments. Most Read from BloombergRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia Warns of Nuclear War Risk as Ukraine Talks Go OnElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 BillionUkraine Latest: Lavrov Warns of Nuclear War; Biden Names EnvoyTech Stocks

  • Russia should launch next phase of Ukraine campaign, separatist leader says

    Denis Pushilin, the leader of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, said on a Russian talk show broadcast online that the next phase of Russia's military intervention was crucial following security incidents outside the region. He cited blasts that hit the Moldovan breakaway region of Transdniestria bordering Ukraine on Monday, as well as Russian allegations of shelling of its border regions by Ukrainian forces.

  • Africa’s Richest Man Is Betting $21 Billion on Oil and Fertilizer

    (Bloomberg) -- When Aliko Dangote, Africa’s richest person, decided to construct a refinery in southern Nigeria on a plot of swampland almost half the size of Manhattan, he turned to a man who’s helped him transform a small trading company into an industrial empire spanning the continent.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 Billion‘Weak Sauce’: Elon Musk’s 2018 Feud With Saudi Fund RevealedAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerUkr

  • Elon Musk officially acquires Twitter for $44 billion

    Twitter is reportedly planning to accept Elon Musk’s offer of $43 billion to buy the company as early as Monday. The Wall Street Journal reported that the two sides “worked through the night” in order to finalize the details. Musk initially made his bid on April 14th, calling it his “best and final offer” at … The post Elon Musk officially acquires Twitter for $44 billion appeared first on BGR.

  • Cathie Wood Is Buying These Top Growth Stocks – And Both Could Make You Rich Over Time

    Cathie Wood, CEO of ARK Invest, is known for embracing the latest technologies in her firm's exchange-traded funds. Here are two recent Cathie Wood buys that are down by 80% or more from their highs, and that have massive market opportunities that could deliver home-run returns for patient investors over time. Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) has declined by 80% from its 52-week high and is the better performer of the two.

  • 'Big Short' investor Michael Burry quits Twitter again — and complains he warned people that stocks would tumble

    Burry last year warned of "the greatest speculative bubble of all times in all things" and predicted the "mother of all crashes."

  • Tech Sell-Off: 1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is one of a handful that has elected to split its stock in a bid to make it more attractive to smaller investors. While the move doesn't add any value to the underlying company, Tesla's recent operational performance certainly does. When Tesla announced plans to split last month, its stock jumped over 8% on the day.

  • 1 Monster Metaverse Growth Stock Down 76% to Buy Right Now

    The rise of the metaverse has the potential to be one of the most influential technology trends of the next decade. Video games already boast levels of engagement that trounce those of nearly every other entertainment medium, and applying some of the basic precepts of interactive virtual worlds to platforms for online socialization and business could present revolutionary growth opportunities. While the metaverse has huge potential over the long term, the market has recently lost its appetite for stocks that trade at forward-looking, growth-dependent valuations.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks With at Least 7% Dividend Yield

    One thing is clear in the current market conditions: it’s a time of transition. Over the past four months, the stock market has shifted from the bull run we saw in 2021 into a far more volatile state of affairs. The market dipped into correction territory in March, bounced back out in April, and now is heading down again. One result of this has been an increase in bond yields, as equities have dropped. And with the Federal Reserve embarking on a new round of interest rate hikes, that promises a