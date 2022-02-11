Pot smoking session ends with teen shot dead in Queens apartment: NYPD

A pot smoking session devolved into a robbery in a Queens apartment that left an 18-year-old dead with a gunshot wound to the chest, police said Friday.

The shooting happened about 6:30 p.m. Thursday in a Jackson Heights home on 74th St. near 30th Ave. Police said the victim showed up there with others to smoke pot.

The gunman attempted to rob someone at the gathering, police said, and the teen victim was shot in the upper body. The shooter and others fled the scene, according to cops.

The victim’s brother rushed him to Elmhurst Hospital, but he could not be saved. The name of the victim was not immediately available.