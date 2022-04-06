Pot-smoking Trump backer-turned-ISIS adherent tells Brooklyn court, ‘Jihad will erupt on the American homeland’

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Noah Goldberg, New York Daily News
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Donald Trump
    Donald Trump
    45th President of the United States

A former pot-smoking Trump backer who became a full-fledged ISIS crusader was sentenced to 20 years in prison Wednesday after expressing hope that “jihad will erupt on the American homeland.”

Bernard Augustine, 25, also tore into the federal prosecutors on his case as “filthy dogs and swine.”

Augustine has been in custody ever since his arrest in Tunisia in 2016, where he’d flown from San Francisco on his way to Libya to join the Islamic State.

His belief in violent jihad and the systematic destruction of “nonbelievers and apostates” began when he had his heart broken as a teenager and hardened behind bars, Augustine declared proudly in Brooklyn Federal Court.

“Today, I am a committed supporter of the mujahedeen, Islamic jihad and the Islamic State,” said Augustine, bearded and bespectacled.

He read from prepared notes as both his lawyers and Judge Sterling Johnson held their heads in their hands.

Augustine — who said that he had a normal American upbringing that included smoking weed, flirting with girls and supporting Donald Trump — had a message for non-Muslim Americans.

“Slaughter is in store for you by our hands,” he said.

Augustine was convicted at a trial in 2021 on a charge of attempting to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization.

At trial, he represented himself and testified in his own defense. Under cross-examination, he said that videos of beheadings committed by ISIS were “good” and that Islamic State propaganda videos were “cool.”

Augustine calmly addressed prosecutors when he said he did not regret his crimes.

“You are by my standard nothing more than filthy dogs and swine,” he said. “Should I repent to dogs and swine? I will never do that. The only thing you can expect for me is that I metaphorically spit in your face.”

Despite his rhetoric and beliefs, Augustine is not even the most violent person in his own family, prosecutors said.

His father, Samuel Ejaz, was sentenced to two terms of life in prison without parole for the vicious Salinas, Calif., murders of his estranged wife’s aunt and uncle. He also tried to kill his estranged wife, who is not Augustine’s mother, and her cousin.

Augustine celebrated his father’s violence — and said it didn’t go far enough.

“You should’ve killed her,” Augustine said to his father on a recorded jail call just months before he flew to Tunisia. “Fuck that b---h. You should’ve finished her off. ... That’s what she deserved. ... She needs to suffer.”

Prosecutors said Augustine’s lack of remorse makes him a continuing threat to Americans when he is released.

“After he left and was stopped from joining ISIS, the defendant had nearly six years to think about what he’d done,” said Assistant U.S. Attorney Craig Heeren. “When he came to trial he could have expressed remorse ... but he did not do that … and today he remains a steadfast and devout follower of ISIS.”

Judge Johnson lamented Augustine’s story as a young Indian immigrant to America who became a citizen before veering into terroristic plots.

“America loved you but you did not love America,” Johnson said as he handed down the stiff sentence.

Recommended Stories

  • Two men accused of fatal shooting outside Fresno bowling alley enter pleas on murder charges

    If convicted, they could be sent to prison for life.

  • Ky. Democrats argue in court that redistricting maps all but ‘guarantee’ GOP wins

    Kentucky Democrats’ political director says the new map “dissuades candidates from wanting to run in a district where the results are predetermined.”

  • Guest Opinion: Putin’s wrath will pale in comparison to God's

    The depredations Mr. Putin and Russia have wrought on Ukraine the seven weeks leading up to Easter, are but a dim shadow of what is to one day come.

  • Emmanuel Ogbah: I was glad we took care of our own

    The Dolphins agreed to re-sign defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah before free agency even began last month, giving him a four-year deal worth $65 million. Ogbah is one of Miami’s players back in the building this week with the club’s offseason program beginning under new head coach Mike McDaniel. So is cornerback Xavien Howard, who just [more]

  • Iowa judge to decide whether Abby Finkenauer can appear on Democratic primary ballot

    Republicans argued Finkenauer failed to properly qualify for the June 7 primary ballot. A state panel found Finkenauer met the requirement.

  • Witnesses describe hostages' despair at Brit's terror trial

    By May 2014, American hostage Peter Kassig was losing hope that he would survive his captivity at the hands of the Islamic State group. The testimony left many in the courtroom fighting back tears in what's so far been a two-week trial that has detailed in gruesome ways the brutality inflicted on more than 20 Western hostages held captive by the Islamic State roughly a decade ago. Elsheikh — better known as one of “the Beatles,” a moniker given by the hostages to several of their captors who spoke with distinctive British accents — is accused of taking a leading role in the hostage-taking scheme that resulted in the deaths of four Americans: Kassig, James Foley, Steven Sotloff and Kayla Mueller.

  • Former Michigan tight end Nick Eubanks signed with an NFL team

    Great news for Eubanks!

  • Senators ask FTC to probe West Coast gas prices

    Three West Coast Democratic senators are calling for the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to investigate unusually high petroleum prices in their states for possible market manipulation akin to the Enron scandal. In a letter this week, Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee Chairwoman Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.) and Sens. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) and Ron Wyden (D-Ore.),…

  • These European countries are the most dependent on Russian gas

    The European Union is struggling to wean itself from Russian natural gas supplies due to the deep-seated dependence of so many of its member states on this irreplaceable resource from Moscow. Some countries are trying to fast-track their clean energy transition plans or seek out alternative suppliers, but experts agree that for the bloc as…

  • NHL ANALYTICS: And Norris Trophy Winner Is ...

    A look at where the potential winner and finalist season compare to those of other seasons, post 2012-13 shortened season. (Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Putin’s Favorite Authoritarians in Hungary, Serbia, and France Had a Great Week

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyDuring the past week, Vladimir Putin’s armed forces suffered serious setbacks in their unprovoked attack on Ukraine. However, during the same period, Putin made significant gains in his broader campaign against Western democracies.While Russia’s army was forced to withdraw from its failed attempt to surround and capture Kyiv, and as global outrage grew over reports of serial Russian atrocities across Ukraine—in Hungary and Serbia, politi

  • Oil bosses vow to boost output and deny profiteering

    Energy bosses warn there is "no quick fix" to the higher energy costs hitting households.

  • MAGAs to Conservatives: ‘You're With Us Or You're a Groomer’

    Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily BeastThe promiscuous use of the term “groomer” in political conversation is the latest escalation in our already toxic political environment. I know, because I have firsthand knowledge.On Wednesday, I called the term a “slur,” which led to many people (or bots) in the MAGA twittersphere hurling it at me. I’m hardly the only one, and the taunting is not reserved for nameless trolls. (Author and anti-Critical Race Theory thought leader James Lindsay called

  • Pakistan's top court delays decision on political crisis

    Pakistan’s Supreme Court on Tuesday delayed its decision on whether Prime Minister Imran Khan and his allies dissolved Parliament illegally earlier this week, setting the stage for snap elections. On Sunday, Khan’s ally and Pakistan’s deputy parliament speaker, Qasim Suri, dissolved the assembly to sidestep a no-confidence vote that Khan appeared certain to lose.

  • For first time, a U.S. Capitol riot defendant is acquitted

    A federal judge on Wednesday issued the first acquittal in a criminal trial stemming from the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, saying prosecutors failed to prove their case against a New Mexico man facing misdemeanor charges. In a case that could embolden some of the hundreds of other defendants facing minor misdemeanor charges to go to trial rather than seeking plea deals, U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden accepted Matthew Martin's argument that he did not know he was breaking the law when he entered the Capitol complex. Martin, a former U.S. government contractor from Santa Fe, asserted that police officers allowed him into the Capitol building during the Jan. 6 assault on the building by supporters of former President Donald Trump who sought to prevent Congress from certifying Joe Biden's 2020 presidential election victory.

  • Denver suburb where Elijah McClain died ousts police chief

    The Denver suburb where police officers and paramedics have been charged in the death of a Black man in 2019 has fired its reform-minded police chief

  • How Florida senators Marco Rubio, Rick Scott voted in Congress in March

    Here is how senators Marco Rubio, R-FL, and Rick Scott, R-FL, voted in Congress in March.

  • First Look: These Luxurious NYC Condos Take You Back to the Roaring ’20s

    A landmark prewar building built in 1927 has been transformed to include 75 elegant residences and private club-style amenities.

  • How many Florida law enforcement agencies use body cameras?

    There are 148 law agencies that use them and 151 that don't.

  • Officers rescue puppies from Glendale house fire

    Body camera video shows Glendale police officers rescue a litter of puppies from a house fire early Monday morning.