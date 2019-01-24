Pot Stock MedMen Enterprises' Preliminary Q2 Sales Tell Only Half the Story

The marijuana industry had itself an unforgettable year in 2018. While pot stock investors didn't do as well as they'd expected, the cannabis movement shook the Earth by gaining legitimacy.

To our north, Canada ended nine decades of recreational pot prohibition by becoming the first industrialized country in the world to give the green light to adult-use marijuana. Meanwhile, within the U.S., a handful of new states approved cannabis use in some capacity, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave the OK to its first cannabis-derived drug, and President Trump signed the Farm Bill into law, legalizing hemp and hemp-based cannabidiol products. In other words, the legal pot industry is here to stay, and that could mean big bucks for these businesses and investors.

Jars of labeled cannabis strains on a dispensary store countertop. More

Image source: Getty Images.

MedMen highlights double-digit sequential sales growth in its latest quarter

There's little doubt among Wall Street and the investment community that sales for publicly traded pot stocks are set to soar. The question is whether these rapidly rising sales will minimize, or even reverse, recent losses. One such company garnering a lot of attention is U.S.-based vertically integrated cannabis dispensary MedMen Enterprises (NASDAQOTH: MMNFF).

Exactly a week ago today, on Jan. 17, MedMen announced the preliminary revenue results from its fiscal second quarter, which ended on Dec. 29, 2018. Unlike Canadian pot stocks, which are expected to report sales figures that include the postlegalization environment this quarter, MedMen is operating entirely in the U.S. right now, so it has no demonstrable impact from Canada's green light. Of course, that didn't stop the company from delivering substantive sequential quarterly sales growth.

For the quarter, MedMen expects to report $29.9 million in sales, representing a 40% increase from the sequential first quarter. Although some of this increase derives from the opening of new locations, its eight California retail locations, which are among its most established dispensaries, recorded 27% sequential quarterly sales growth.

For those who may not recall, MedMen is also in the midst of a transformative deal that'll see it acquire privately held PharmaCann for $682 million. PharmaCann, like MedMen, is a vertically integrated dispensary with wholly owned growing facilities. According to MedMen's preliminary Q2 sales figures, PharmaCann logged $19.6 million in sales, or 10% more than in the previous quarter. On a pro forma basis, this would give the combination of MedMen and PharmaCann nearly $50 million in Q2 revenue, which is good enough for 26% sales growth from the sequential first quarter.

Additionally, the update provided by MedMen suggests that, were the deal closed now, it'd have 31 operational stores, as well as 77 retail licenses across a dozen states. MedMen is on track to open 16 locations in 2019, 12 of which will be in Florida. The Sunshine State boasts one of the most robust medical cannabis markets thanks to the older average age of its residents.