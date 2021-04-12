Pot Stock Plummets on Dismal Quarterly Report

Laura McCandless
·2 min read

The Canadian pot sector is seeing some negative price action today, after a fiscal third-quarter earnings report from Aphria Inc (NASDAQ:APHA). According to an analyst from Stifel, the company's earnings are "setting the tone for what is going to be a difficult earnings season for the Canadian producers." More specifically, Aphria announced losses of 91 cents per share, much wider than the three cents anticipated by analysts, on lower-than-expected revenue. At last check, APHA was down 13.6% to trade at $14.07, on track for its worst single-session loss since Feb. 11.

Today's plummet has Aphria stock looking to close below the 80-day moving average for the first time since late November. However, the $14 level has served to catch multiple pullbacks since February, and appears to be catching today's gap lower. Year-to-date, the equity is still up around 104%.

AOHA0412
AOHA0412

Meanwhile, options traders are chiming in at a rate that's double what's typically seen at this point. So far today, 46,000 calls and 18,000 puts have crossed the tape, volume that's pacing for the 97th percentile of its annual range. Most popular by far is the April 15 call, where new positions are being opened.

Looking at the options pits within the last two weeks, APHA's 10-day put/call volume ratio of 0.59 at the International Securities Exchange (ISE), Cboe Options Exchange (CBOE) stands higher than all other annual readings. This means that while calls have outnumbered puts on an absolutely basis, puts have been picked up at their fastest rate all year.

Now could be a decent time to weigh in on these options, too. The stock is seeing reasonably priced premiums at the moment, per APHA's Schaeffer's Volatility Index (SVI) of 104%, which sits in the 20th percentile of its annual range. Furthermore, the security's Schaeffer's Volatility Scorecard (SVS) sits at a 91 out of 100, meaning Aphria stock has exceeded option traders' volatility expectations during the past year.

Recommended Stories

  • Here's Why Investors Hated Aphria's Q3 Results

    Aphria's shares sank 13% in early trading. Aphria reported net revenue in the third quarter of 153.6 million Canadian dollars. This reflected a 6.4% increase from the net revenue of CA$144.4 million in the prior-year period.

  • Oil rises on hopes of global economic recovery

    Prices were also boosted after Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell said in a TV interview that the US economy is poised for strong growth.

  • Air France-KLM seeks about 1 billion euros via share issue

    Air France-KLM has launched a share issue to raise about 988 million euros ($1.2 billion) to strengthen its liquidity and finance its general needs in the context of the COVID-19 crisis, it said on Monday. The French state, which holds 14.3% of the airline's share capital, has committed to subscribe up to a maximum of 65.9% of the capital increase, so as not to hold more than 29.9% of the company's share capital following completion of the operation. The Dutch state, which holds 14.0% of the share capital, has informed the company of its intention not to participate in the capital increase.

  • Microsoft Confirms Nuance Communications Acquisition For $19.7B

    Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) has become the final bidder for Nuance Communications Inc (NASDAQ: NUAN), the company that helped develop Apple Inc's (NASDAQ: AAPL) Siri speech technology for $56 per share. The deal price implies a 23% premium to NUAN's Friday closing price of $45.58, valuing the all-cash transaction at $19.7 billion, inclusive of Nuance's net debt. The acquisition will accelerate Microsoft's cloud and Artificial Intelligence (AI) software strategy as Nuance is a leader representing decades of accumulated healthcare and enterprise AI experience. Mark Benjamin will remain CEO of Nuance and report to Microsoft vice president of Cloud & AI, Scott Guthrie. Bloomberg had noted the possibility of a Microsoft-Nuance deal over the weekend. The acquisition will double Microsoft's total addressable market (TAM) in the healthcare provider space, bringing the company's TAM in healthcare to nearly $500 billion. Nuance acquisition is Microsoft's largest since the $26 billion purchase of LinkedIn. "Nuance provides the AI layer at the healthcare point of delivery and is a pioneer in the real-world application of enterprise AI," said Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella. Price Action: NUAN shares are up 17.9% at $53.73, while MSFT shares are trading lower by 0.27% at $255.16 in the premarket session on the last check Monday. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaIs Now The Time To Buy Stock In Starbucks, Uber, Riot Blockchain Or Marathon Digital?Why Prima is Creating DTC Solutions for Stress© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Stocks edge back to kick off earnings week as Powell says U.S. economy at ‘inflection point’

    U.S. stocks on Monday head modestly lower in a week that will see the unofficial start of first-quarter earnings, headlined by some of the nation's largest banks, including JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Goldman Sachs Group.

  • Dow Jones, S&P 500 Pause, Nasdaq Slips After Powell Comments; Tesla Upgraded; Alibaba, Floor & Decor Rally

    Leaderboard stocks Floor & Decor and Robolox were early risers, Tesla rose on an upgrade, as the Nasdaq and Dow Jones shifted lower.

  • Corporate America’s response to the Georgia voting law

    Yahoo Finance’s, Andy Serwer, Brian Sozzi and Myles Udland break down the push from business leaders against new voting laws.

  • The 5 best budget smartphones under $500

    Looking for a new smartphone that won't bust your budget? These phones are your best bet.

  • Taliban backs out of Afghan peace conference in Istanbul

    The Taliban said Monday that it will not take part in a peace conference with the Afghan government slated for Friday in Istanbul. "Our current position is that we can't participate in the conference," the Islamic group's spokesman Mohammad Naeem told Bloomberg in a text message. He did add, however, that future participation is still "under our consideration." The two sides were expected to reach a political agreement in Istanbul that would kick off efforts to end Afghanistan's 20-year conflict. Per Bloomberg, the government "has prepared a draft peace agreement that has been subsumed within the framework of the U.S. offer" to replace President Ashraf Ghani's government with an interim government (although Ghani is opposed to stepping down). An immediate cease-fire is reportedly included in the proposal. The U.S. helped facilitate the United Nations-led event, hoping it would clear the way for the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan ahead of a May 1 deadline set in a previous agreement with the Taliban. Delegates from the U.S., Russia, China, Iran, and Pakistan, were also scheduled to be at the conference, as well, Bloomberg notes. Read more at Bloomberg. More stories from theweek.comTrump finally jumps the sharkYou should start a keyhole garden7 brutally funny cartoons about Mitch McConnell's corporate hypocrisy

  • Prince Harry and Prince William’s Feud Rumbles on as They Issue Dueling Statements on Philip’s Death

    Twitter / Kensington RoyalIf this is a truce, it doesn’t much look like one.Prince Harry and Prince William released dueling statements Monday afternoon following the death of their grandfather last week, with Harry making a statement just 32 minutes after his brother released his.If you love The Daily Beast’s royal coverage, then we hope you’ll enjoy The Royalist, a members-only series for Beast Inside. Become a member to get it in your inbox on Sunday.That the brothers were unable or unwilling to co-ordinate a joint statement does not bode well for hopes of fraternal reconciliation in the coming days.Harry and Meghan were criticized in some quarters for unilaterally posting a brief message of condolence on their website last week, before other more senior members of the family had spoken.While William’s statement today was intensely personal, focused on his own memories of his grandfather, Harry sought to identify directly with the general public, referencing the coronavirus pandemic and drawing a parallel between his bereavement and that of “many of you who have lost a loved one or grandparent over the pain of this past year.”Prince William’s statement, which was accompanied on Twitter by an adorable photograph of Prince George on a horse-drawn carriage with Philip, appeared to refer to the guidance and support his grandfather offered him after the death of his mother, Diana, in a 1997 car accident, saying: “I feel lucky to have not just had his example to guide me, but his enduring presence well into my own adult life—both through good times and the hardest days.”Prince Philip Thought Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Oprah Interview Was ‘Madness’William said Philip’s “century of life was defined by service—to his country and Commonwealth, to his wife and Queen, and to our family.”William paid testament to Philip’s “infectious sense of adventure as well as his mischievous sense of humour” and said he was grateful Kate “had so many years to get to know my grandfather and for the kindness he showed her,” adding, “I will never take for granted the special memories my children will always have of their great-grandpa coming to collect them in his carriage.”William’s statement concluded: “My grandfather was an extraordinary man and part of an extraordinary generation. Catherine and I will continue to do what he would have wanted and will support The Queen in the years ahead. I will miss my Grandpa, but I know he would want us to get on with the job.”Harry described his grandfather “as a man of service, honour and great humour.”In language that seemed more Californian than British, Harry described his grandfather as “authentically himself.”He also seemed to refer to the duke’s tendency to make outrageous remarks, saying, “You never knew what he might say next.”Harry’s statement went on to say that while he would be remembered for his many official roles, “for me, like many of you who have lost a loved one or grandparent over the pain of this past year, he was my grandpa: master of the barbecue, legend of banter, and cheeky right ‘til the end.“He has been a rock for Her Majesty The Queen with unparalleled devotion, by her side for 73 years of marriage, and while I could go on, I know that right now he would say to all of us, beer in hand, ‘Oh do get on with it!’“So, on that note, Grandpa, thank you for your service, your dedication to Granny, and for always being yourself. You will be sorely missed, but always remembered—by the nation and the world. Meghan, Archie, and I (as well as your future great-granddaughter) will always hold a special place for you in our hearts.”Harry signed off his note with the phrase “Per Mare, Per Terram,” the Latin motto of the British Royal Marines.Harry succeeded his grandfather as captain general of the Royal Marines in 2017. Philip had previously done the job for 64 years. Harry was forced to resign after 30 months as part of the terms of his departure from royal life.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Prince Harry may have to wear suit instead of military uniform to Prince Philip's funeral

    The Duke of Edinburgh's funeral will be the first occasion that marks Prince Harry's change of status within the Royal family. The Queen stripped the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of all official royal titles earlier this year after they confirmed that they would not return to their roles as working royals. As a ceremonial event, it is believed that the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Cambridge and the Earl of Wessex will attend the funeral in military uniform. But as the Duke was stripped of his honorary military titles, including his prized role as Captain General of the Royal Marines, it is thought he will have to wear a suit despite having served as an Army officer. Protocol dictates that retired service personnel can wear their medals – but not their uniform – at official engagements once they have left the military.

  • Letters to the Editor: This is what Iran must do for the U.S. to reenter the nuclear deal

    The U.S. should not agree to a deal that allows Iran to hit important milestones in developing nuclear weapons.

  • The Backstreet Boys' iconic hit 'I Want It That Way' has famously confusing lyrics, but there's a perfectly good reason why they don't make any sense

    There's another version of the hit and it's going to change the way you hear the original song forever.

  • Maduro says Venezuela has secured funds to complete COVAX payment

    Venezuela has secured the funds to fully pay for coronavirus vaccines via the COVAX system, President Nicolas Maduro said on Sunday, a day after a surprise announcement that the country had paid more than half the amount due. Maduro's government has for months said U.S. sanctions block it from paying the $120 million needed to obtain COVID-19 vaccines, but on Saturday said it had transferred $64 million to the Switzerland-based GAVI Vaccine Alliance. "We have already secured the rest to make 100% of the (payment) to the Covax system," Maduro said in a televised speech.

  • Yankees forced new player to shave his beard and his young daughter didn't even want to look at him

    Rougned Odor looked entirely different after shaving his beard to comply with the Yankees facial hair policy.

  • 'Skilled predator' FBI boss harassed 8 women, watchdog finds

    One woman carried a ruler at FBI headquarters so she could smack James Hendricks’ hands when he reached for her legs and breasts. Hendricks quietly retired last year as a special agent in charge after the Office of Inspector General — the Justice Department's internal watchdog — concluded he sexually harassed eight female subordinates in one of the FBI’s most egregious known cases of sexual misconduct. Hendricks was among several senior FBI officials highlighted in an AP investigation last year that found a pattern of supervisors avoiding discipline — and retiring with full benefits — even after claims of sexual misconduct against them were substantiated.

  • I asked the 'Fear TWD' showrunners about the show's baiting Madison tweet teasing a potential character return. They seemed as surprised as fans to learn about it.

    Insider asked the showrunners what's up with the "Fear TWD" Twitter handle teasing fans about Madison. We're sorry the answer isn't more satisfying.

  • Senate Republicans gave a brand new award to Trump the same weekend he called Mitch McConnell a 'dumb son of a b----h'

    Trump launched a full-scale attack on McConnell during an hour-long speech to lawmakers and donors at his Mar-a-Lago resort on Saturday.

  • The launch of Carnival's new 5,200-guest cruise ship with a roller coaster onboard has been delayed again - see inside the Mardi Gras

    Carnival's Mardi Gras ship can accommodate 5,200 guests and has eateries from celebrities like Guy Fieri, Shaquille O'Neal, and Emeril Lagasse.

  • Trump said Anthony Fauci is 'full of crap' in an expletive-laden speech to Republican donors

    "Have you ever seen anybody that is so full of crap?" Trump asked the audience of GOP donors about Anthony Fauci