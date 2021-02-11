Tilray Shares Get Dose of Reality as Pot Stocks Reverse Gains

(Bloomberg) -- Tilray Inc. reversed earlier gains, setting up an end to a record three-day rally as Reddit-inspired traders attempted to pump up the cannabis sector to multiyear highs.

Tilray shares fell 15% premarket, helping to push the ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF, known by its ticker MJ, 4.4% lower. Meanwhile, Sundial Growers Inc. remained higher, up about 30%.

The initial rally was reminiscent of late 2018, when Canada was about to become the first large economy to legalize recreational marijuana use, sending cannabis stocks surging. Tilray’s three-day gain to start the week was its biggest ever, although it’s still well below the intraday high of $300 it hit in September 2018.

“As witnessed with GameStop and AMC, retail investors from the WallStreetBet Reddit crowd obviously have a lot of influence and power,” said Matt Hawkins, managing partner at Entourage Effect Capital, a cannabis-only private equity firm. Hawkins said he doesn’t see as much risk to U.S.-focused cannabis companies from such activity, though some of the Canadian growers are more vulnerable.

GameStop Corp., at the forefront of the initial market exuberance, traded as high as $483 in late January, when it briefly became the largest company in the Russell 2000 Index. It’s now retreated to near $50 per share.

The Global X Cannabis ETF (POTX), the Cannabis ETF (THCX) and Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF (CNBS) all posted record inflows in the latest session for which data is available. Those three products, along with the $2.6 billion ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ), are the top-performing exchange-traded funds so far this year.

