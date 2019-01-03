These Pot Stocks Have the Most Cash

The marijuana industry is coming off what could arguably be described as its greatest year in history. Last year, we witnessed Canada become the first industrialized country in the world to legalize recreational cannabis, and saw a handful of significant advances in the U.S., be it through the legalization of hemp and hemp-based cannabidiol, the approval of the very first cannabis-derived drug, or the continued legalization of medical or recreational weed at the state level.

And yet, I say "arguably" the best year, because marijuana stock investors mostly had a year to forget. Following two years of incredible gains, most pot stock ended 2018 significantly lower from whence they began.

In 2019, marijuana stock investors could face a number of hurdles as well. Regulatory red tape in Canada has created a near-term marijuana shortage, which could drive consumers back to the black market and adversely impact sale and profit forecasts for pot stocks.

A tipped over jar of cannabis buds lying atop a small pile of cash bills. More

Image source: Getty Images.

These marijuana stocks are rolling in green

In addition, even with marijuana legalized in Canada and no longer considered taboo in a number of developed countries, access to nondilutive forms of financing have been limited. This has caused most marijuana stocks to turn to dilutive means of raising money, such as stock offerings, convertible debenture sales, or issuing stock options and/or warrants.

Ultimately, cash is a very precious commodity within the cannabis space, and those pot stocks that have it presumably have the peace of mind to make their corporate strategies a reality. After perusing more than four dozen pot stocks with a market cap in excess of $200 million, three stand out as being particularly well capitalized when cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities are taken into account.

Canopy Growth: In excess of $4.3 billion

Absolutely no pot stock is sitting prettier than Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) when it comes to cash at its disposal. Although the company listed close to $330 million in cash on hand at the end of its most recent quarterly filing, this didn't include the $4 billion equity investment from Corona and Modelo beer maker Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ), which closed subsequent to the end of its reported quarter.

The largest deal in cannabis history saw Canopy Growth sell Constellation 104.5 million shares of common stock at a 51% premium to its Aug. 14 closing price, with 139.7 million warrants also being issued. As it stands now, Constellation Brands holds a 37% stake in Canopy, but could increase that stake to as much as 56% in the coming years if all of its received warrants were executed. Unlike most marijuana partnerships, the magnitude of this deal suggests that Constellation wants to do more than simply developer cannabis-infused beverage. It demonstrates that Constellation believes in the legitimacy and growth that the cannabis industry can offer.

As for Canopy, it now has quite the war chest of capital at its disposal. It'll be using this cash to complete its capacity expansion projects, market and buildup its recreational brands, and move into international markets. It would not also be surprising to see the company make acquisitions that would complement its existing business.