Pot Stocks Are Paying Absurd Premiums for Acquisitions, and the Data Proves It

The green flag is officially waving on the legal-cannabis industry. This past October, Canada ended nine decades of recreational-marijuana prohibition and became the first industrialized country in the world to legalize adult-use weed. Soon after, a number of U.S. states legalized medical pot or expanded its use to adult consumers. Then, in December, the groundbreaking Farm Bill was passed in the U.S., giving the green light to hemp and hemp-based cannabidiol products.

This sort of perfect storm of marijuana (and hemp) momentum has led to some very robust growth estimates for the industry. A co-authored report from Arcview Market Research and BDS Analytics that was recently released calls for 38% global sales growth in 2019, and a more than doubling in global revenue between 2018 and 2022 to $31.3 billion. Meanwhile, investment bank Cowen Group, which is arguably the biggest fan of the cannabis industry among Wall Street firms, is calling for $75 billion in worldwide sales by 2030.

A dollar sign being cast on a large pile of cannabis leaves. More

Image source: Getty Images.

Marijuana buyouts could soon become commonplace

This expectation of rapid growth, coupled with extraordinary demand from consumers in Canada and in select legal U.S. states, has been the impetus behind a wave of cannabis acquisitions throughout North America. Although we're only seeing the tip of the iceberg in terms of consolidation, especially in Canada's pot-growing industry, we have seen a number of modest to large acquisitions made.

As an example, Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB), Canada's projected top-tier grower by peak annual output, acquired CanniMed Therapeutics for $852 million, MedReleaf for about $2 billion, and ICC Labs for almost $200 million, last year. Aurora also announced the $132 million purchase of Whistler Medical Marijuana in January, which has yet to close. There were a handful of additional smaller transactions for Aurora as well.

Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC), Aurora's biggest rival, at least in terms of peak production, has purchased Colorado-based hemp research company ebbu for about $330 million, Hiku Brands for just north of $200 million, and Mettrum Health in early 2017 for around $325 million. Like Aurora, Canopy Growth has made other purchases, but these are the most prominent.

As the desire for consolidation increases, deals should become more commonplace.

But there's just one problem: Pot stocks aren't very good at valuing the companies they're buying.