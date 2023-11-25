Potato chip & cereal flake look like Ohio!

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WJW) — The cardinal is the state bird of Ohio, the state flower is the scarlet carnation, and the state tree is the buckeye, so how about a state chip?

“My first thought was, this chip looks like Ohio,” said John Kinsley.

Kinsley, a local dentist, was having lunch recently at the Rocky River Subway when he pulled out a chip from a bag of baked Lay’s potato chips “You’ve got to be kidding,” was Kinlsey’s first thought. “The chip stood out because it closely resembled the outline of Ohio,” he said.

Another lunchgoer said the chip had an “uncanny” resemblance to a map of Ohio, especially Northeast Ohio, she said. “The southwest part of the state is the only corner that’s not as on as the others,’ the customer added.

And how about a piece of cereal that looks like Ohio? When Lisa Wrobbel, who lives near the restaurant heard about the “Ohio” chip, it reminded her of a cereal flake her child found while eating breakfast a couple of years ago.

“We were like, wow, that cereal flake really does look like Ohio and we took a picture right away so people would believe us,” Wrobbel said.

*Look at the photo above to see a picture of the cereal flake that looks like Ohio*

