Potato project seeks new leadership

Dustin Hayrs shows his son, two-year-old Olsen Hays, how to pick weeds for the Cleveland County Potato Project Saturday morning, September 4, 2021, in a potato field on Hamrick Road in Shelby.

A community effort that has fed hungry stomachs in Cleveland County for 11 years is looking for new leadership.

With some of its organization getting older, the Cleveland County Potato Project has put a call for volunteers with some specific "job" requirements.

The nonprofit needs tractor help and someone to provide leadership. The volunteer or volunteers need a fairly large tractor, and the ability to work at different locations would be best.

"There are a lot of retired or semi-retired people in the county who match these requirements. We would like to have more than one volunteer for this need," said CEO and cofounder Doug Sharp in a press release.

In an average week tractor work is needed for six to 12 hours from May to November.

The oversight/leadership spot could be filled by someone who is recently retired or with extra time on their hands.

Having support from a civic club or other organization could be helpful. This is a responsibility that could be shared. Knowledge of farming is not necessary. People with farming experience can teach the needed skills.

In addition to physical help, Sharp said the right attitude can be beneficial.

"Also, it is helpful to believe that people working together can achieve significant goals," he said.

There is no monetary compensation for the work, but volunteering with the nonprofit offers its own benefits.

"Just a good feeling of helping people in need," said Sharp.

CCPP is faith based and depends on donations of land, equipment and financial support.

Potatoes are distributed by groups such as the Salvation Army, the Baptist Association, Kings Mountain Crisis Ministry, and other providers of food to needy people. Financial support comes from individuals and grants.

Want to volunteer?

Anyone interest may contact Sharp at 704-472-5128 or dwsharp428@aol.com, Bill McMurrey at bcmurrey@carolina.rr.com, or Travis Mangum at Mangum Associates, travis@mangum-associates.com.

This article originally appeared on The Shelby Star: Cleveland County Potato Project looks for new leadership & volunteers