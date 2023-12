Dec. 1—Restaurant questions? Email Kathy Reiser at kreiser@news-gazette.com and she'll chase down answers.

CHAMPAIGN — There's a new Potbelly Sandwich Works on the way in Champaign.

Potbelly has gotten building permits from the city for a new sandwich shop at the former Einstein Bros. Bagels location at 803 W. Anthony Drive, C.

Potbelly has had a location on Green Street in Campustown for close to two decades.