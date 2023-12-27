Potbelly Pig named Nala looking for a forever home

Meet Nala, a four-year-old potbelly pig looking for a forever home.

Nala, was surrendered to the Animal Rescue League in October, when her owner could no longer care for her. Nala originally came from a cruelty case in Ohio as a piglet and was an indoor/outdoor pig in her previous home.

Nala came to ARL overweight and with weight-related mobility, and emotional issues, and was closed off to staff.

Since being at ARL, Nala has lost weight and her mobility and behavior have improved.

“A slimmed down Nala can now be seen moving freely throughout her paddock and she has also begun welcoming interaction, allowing pets and showing off her sweet and tender side.,” ARL said in a release.

For more information on Nala and to apply to adopt her, visit the link here.

