Poteau man sentenced to prison term

Dec. 20—A Poteau man who was arrested in McAlester twice after being accused of sending explicit online chats with a child was sentenced to prison.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation announced 36-year-old Stephen Michael Newman pleaded guilty to procuring obscene material and was sentenced to 20 years in the custody of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections with all but the first 10-year suspended.

Newman was charged in November 2020 after the OSBI received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children originating the from Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children Unit.

The charge states Newman received explicit photos and videos from the girl in June 2020 with the tip involving the online chats between Newman and the girl in Idaho, the agency said.

OSBI said law enforcement in Idaho secured a search warrant for the email account associated with the cyber tip and the Internet Protocol address checked back to a residence in the 700 block of S. Saddler in Poteau, Newman was a listed as a resident of that address.

A search warrant was secured for all electronic devices in the home by OSBI and "based on the evidence obtained and analyzed by agents" an arrest warrant was issued for Newman on Nov. 10, 2020, according to OSBI.

Officers with the McAlester Police Department arrested Newman at a residence in the 500 block of E. Polk in McAlester after the November 2020 warrant was issued.

Newman was re-arrested in February 2022 after a warrant was issued for his arrest for failing to appear for court "multiple times," according to OSBI.

The agency stated Newman was again taken into custody by MPD shortly after the agency asked the public for assistance in locating the man's whereabouts.

Along with his prison term, Newman will be required to requester as a sex offender along with paying a fine and court costs.

Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com