Potent additive blamed for spike in Oconto County overdoses this year

OCONTO – As of mid-December, Oconto County emergency personnel have responded to 53 drug overdoses, nearly as many as the previous two years combined, according to figures compiled by the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Todd Skarban called the figure “crazy.”

“It’s a shock to see it,” he said.

Out of the 53 that were reported, at least three people died. Tests results to determine the cause of death remain pending in other cases.

The city of Oconto has accounted for 12 drug overdoses, three times as many as the year before.

Skarban and Oconto Police Chief Mike Rehberg pointed to the highly potent and addictive drug fentanyl as the primary culprit responsible for the significant increase in overdoses, though no hard figures are available.

Users have been unaware of that manufacturers of illegal drugs are mixing them with fentanyl, they said. The synthetic opioid is 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Michael Rehberg, Oconto Police Chief

“Opioids are such an addictive substance … and if you’re not an opioid user, your body doesn’t have a tolerance to the opioid," Rehberg said. "That’s how they have the overdoses on the fentanyl."

While overdoses on heroin were not uncommon in the past, Rehberg said, most of them of this year are related to methamphetamine. Many drug users avoid opioids, such as heroin, out of fear of dying from an overdose, preferring meth, which is much less likely to cause a fatal overdose, he said.

Nick School, an investigator with the Sheriff’s Office, said almost every drug discovered at crime scenes is laced with fentanyl.

“In the last six months, we started having a bigger increase (in such cases),” School said. “A lot of agencies in our area and around the state have been testing their methamphetamine, and results are for both meth and fentanyl.”

Even if users know their drugs are cut with fentanyl, they can still overdose, Chief Deputy Darren Laskowski said.

“If that’s not blended in or not broken up appropriately in that substance they’re going to be either snorting or injecting, a few grains of that can be lethal,” he said.

Rehberg said it’s believed that the cartels producing the drugs are adding fentanyl in an attempt to get users hooked on opioids, to make sure they continue to be customers.

Rehberg said the number of meth users has increased in Oconto, based on the number of tips received and arrests.

Darren Laskowski

Laskowski noted there’s “a pretty good supply out there” of methamphetamine.

“And when there’s supply, there’s definitely customers,” he said.

However, Skarban and Rehberg said some drug users have caught on to the dangers of fentanyl.

“It’s gotten to the point now where people we interviewed (say) because of the fentanyl in the meth, they’ll smoke meth, and someone will sit there with Narcan (a nasal spray used to reverse opioid overdose) and make sure his buddy doesn’t die,” Rehberg said. “If he doesn’t (overdose), then he knows it’s safe and he’ll smoke it. If he has to use the Narcan, he knows the meth is bad.”

School said there’s been instances where if the overdose is successfully reversed, the users won’t bother to call 911.

“That’s how sick some people are with this addiction,” he said.

Even if someone is taken to a hospital and revived, School added, most of them leave right way instead of seeking help.

“They sign out against medical advice and just walk away,” he said.

That’s what happened in one incident in Oconto this fall, according to a criminal complaint. A man who overdosed was given three doses of Narcan by another person at the residence, then two more by EMTs and taken to the hospital, where he was revived after receiving several more doses. The man left after denying police requests for tests to determine exactly what he’d taken.

Three people now face criminal charges for their roles in supplying the drugs.

Since July, at least 25 people have been charged in Oconto County Circuit Court with possession of illegal drugs, or possession with intent to sell them. Most of them are related to methamphetamine.

“There’s a lot of people, I believe, that truly want to get help, they just don’t have the resources to get help,” School said. “Everyone wants to go to treatment, but treatment is expensive.”

Todd Skarban

Skarban said the jail recently resumed a mental health and drug abuse counseling program for inmate. Changing Courses started in February 2020 but was shut down after the pandemic hit a month later. The voluntary program is provided in partnership with the Public Health Department and Human Services.

Besides controlling how the drugs are entering the country, he emphasized the importance of education about the dangers of illegal substances and addiction.

“You can’t arrest your way out of the problem, because it’s so readily available,” Skarban said.

Drug overdoses in Oconto County

By year, with the first number for the entire county, the second number excludes cities and villages, and the third number is for the city of Oconto.

2019: 24 – 13 – n/a

2020: 30 – 15 – 4

2021: 53 – 24 – 12

Sources: Oconto County Sheriff’s Office, Oconto Fire Rescue Department

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Fentanyl blamed for spike in Oconto County drug overdoses in 2021