Severe weather threat upgraded for north Florida with 'incredible' wind field possible

5 p.m. update: Severe weather threat upgraded for area

Warning of the possibility of "very powerful wind fields," the National Weather Service has upgraded the threat matrix for the Tallahassee area to an Enhanced (level 3 of 5) risk of severe weather.

"A high impact event is expected on Monday night into Tuesday as an extremely dynamic system impacts the area," forecasters said in their evening discussion. "The wind field with this system still looks incredible with the 00z ECMWF ensemble still forecasting a record breaking low level jet in excess of 70 knots across the area. We rarely see this kind of wind field over our area. The main question is how much instability moves inland.

The National Weather Service has upgraded the severe weather threat for the Tallahassee area and Big Bend.

After a lesser threat overnight Monday with the potential for supercell storms, an intense squall line is expected to tear through the area Tuesday morning and afternoon. The storm system could bring with it several possibly strong tornadoes, damaging to destructive winds that could be widespread and localized flash flooding.

"With a very strong wind field, wind gusts outside of severe weather will potentially be very impactful," according to the evening forecast. "Gusts of 50 to 60 mph outside storms possible along the coast and 40 to 50 mph possible inland. These gusts could cause some coastal flooding as well."

About 40 to 45 mph wind gusts are expected even before the squall line arrives. Wind gusts along the coast could be closer to 60 mph at times "with the fetch off the Gulf," forecasters say.

"Due to the powerful wind field, clean up items that can blow away," forecasters say. "Additionally, keep devices charged all day as there could be scattered power outages *before* severe weather arrives."

Rainfall of 2 to 3 inches is expected across the Big Bend. Minor to moderate coastal flooding from storm surge is expected on Tuesday, most likely along the shores of Apalachee Bay.

"Significant beach concerns are also possible. Surf will build to 8 to 11 feet during this time, which could result in beach erosion," forecasters say. "Deadly rip currents are likely to continue through at least the middle of the week."

Original story

Forecasters continue to warn of a "potent" and dangerous severe weather threat coming to north Florida Monday night and into Tuesday.

The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has been warning residents for almost a week that a "pretty significantly severe event" packing "multiple high-impact hazards" will threaten north Florida and could spawn "several tornadoes, some strong." The area is currently under a slight risk (Level 2 of 5), though the Weather Service said that could be upgraded.

"Our guidance has been to not just focus on the storms but the non-thunderstorm winds could be pretty impactful," said Israel Gonzalez, a local NWS forecaster. He noted that there has been rare and consistent model agreement on the storm threat, adding that the word "slight" may provide a false sense of security.

The severe weather threat will come in two waves starting Monday evening.

"The ceiling for this event is high, and we still can't rule out a significant severe event," the National Weather Service warns in its latest forecast. "Tornadoes (some strong) & damaging to destructive winds remain the primary hazards."

The threat comes in two rounds starting Monday night with rain off the Gulf of Mexico. That will transition to thunderstorms with an isolated threat of severe weather and supercells that could include damaging winds, tornadoes and heavy rains.

All the while, a squall line will be developing to our west in the Mississippi valley or Louisiana area, which will rake the Gulf Coast with 40-45 mph winds well ahead of the arrival of the heaviest storms. That could result in power outages and trees falling given already wet soils.

Even non-storm wind gusts could pack a punch well before a squall line roars through north Florida.

Even higher wind gusts approaching 60 mph are expected along the coast from Franklin County westward to Walton County, forecasters warn. On the coast, "extremely dangerous beach and boating conditions are expected" and storm and gale watches are in effect.

Locally heavy rainfall is also possible with 2-4 inches expected. Forecasters say flash flooding is possible with isolated totals of 4-6 inches of precipitation possible.

Forecasters say "all modes of severe weather are possible" with this storm, and Gonzalez said "we are grateful to be able to get as much advanced notice, so it's not taking people off guard."

Heavy rain is also expected with the storm system.

"Now is the time to prepare ahead of the high-impact weather event coming Monday night and Tuesday," the latest forecast warns. "Use today to review your severe weather safety plans and secure any loose outdoor objects. Ensure you have multiple ways to receive warnings ahead of our next system."

