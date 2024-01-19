Travel remains dangerous as powerful snow squalls hit Newfoundland

Intense sea-effect snow squalls will continue across Newfoundland into Friday as chilly westerly winds blow across the island.

The most intense bands could leave behind as much as 50 cm of snow over western sections. Blizzard-like conditions are also possible in spots as wind gusts of 80-100 km/h are possible at times.

Newfoundland snowfall totals

Drivers are urged to plan ahead and to be prepared for the quickly changing travel conditions. Visibilities will be significantly reduced due to the heavy snow combined with blowing snow, and snow will quickly accumulate.

Through Friday

Sea-effect snow squalls ramped up through the day Thursday, fuelled by strong westerly winds that’ll keep the locally intense snowfall churning right into the day Friday. The localized nature of the squalls means snowfall amounts will vary greatly over short distances.

Newfoundland Friday AM precip

The strongest snow squalls will aim for western Newfoundland, including communities from Port-aux-Basque through Stephenville, Corner Brook, Deer Lake, and into the Northern Peninsula. Some areas could see as much as 50 cm of snow beneath the heaviest bands.

Another sea-effect snow band is forecast to set up on the Burin Peninsula and push into the southwestern sections of the Avalon. Snow won't be as heavy for these regions, but will still be persistent and blustery. Up to 30 cm of snow is likely, with between 5-15 cm likely in and around St. John's.

Newfoundland highway impacts

"Snow squalls cause weather conditions to vary considerably; changes from clear skies to heavy snow within just a few kilometres are common," says Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), in the snow squall warnings.

On top of the snow squalls, strong winds are expected throughout Newfoundland into Friday. Wind gusts of 80-100 km/h are expected to bring blizzard conditions in these snow squalls, creating zero visibility and treacherous travel.

Newfoundland wind gusts

Along with the snow squalls, colder temperatures will usher into the region, and will be exacerbated due to the wind. That will lead to wind chills in the -10 to -20 range.

Winds will start to ease by the weekend, with wind chill values in the minus single digits, but temperatures will continue to be below freezing into next week.

