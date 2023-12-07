Potent storm coming to New Jersey this weekend. Power outages expected.

A potent storm system and cold front will sweep through New Jersey on Sunday night into Monday, bringing moderate to heavy rain at times with wind gusts of 25 to 35 miles per hour, said the NWS, Mount Holly.

The heavy rainfall will potentially come with thunder, and "windy conditions may cause isolated instances of tree damage and power outages on Sunday," NWS, Mount Holly said.

NWS: Potential coastal and inland flooding

Sunday's windy rainfall will meet with onshore wind flow and with an upcoming new moon, creating high chances of coastal flooding around Sunday and Monday. Localized inland flooding is also expected.

More: The Jersey Shore now floods even on sunny days. A local town is giving away money to help

How much snow is expected?

Not an inch of snow is expected for New Jersey, just some mild flurries, said the NWS, Mount Holly.

Asbury Park weather — and Eastern Monmouth County region

Thursday - A chance of snow showers, possibly mixing with rain after 1 p.m., then gradually ending. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Thursday night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Friday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 49.

Friday night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Saturday - Partly sunny, with a high near 54.

Saturday night - Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after 1 a.m. The low should be around 42. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday - Windy with showers, mainly after 1 p.m. High near 60. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday night - Windy rainfall with a low around 40. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Monday - Windy with a chance of showers before 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 46. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday night - Breezy and mostly clear, with a low around 28.

Heavy rain and wind gusts of 25 to 35 mph are expected for Sunday night into Monday.

Toms River weather — and Ocean County region

Thursday - A chance of rain and snow showers before 2 p.m., then a slight chance of rain showers between 2 and 3 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Thursday night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Friday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 51.

Friday night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Saturday- Partly sunny, with a high near 57.

Saturday night - A slight chance of showers after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday - Windy and cloudy with showers likely, mainly after 1 p.m. The high is expected to be near 63. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday night - Expect a windy rainfall. Low around 38 with 90% chance of precipitation.

Monday - Windy and partly sunny, with a high near 47.

Monday night - Breezy and mostly clear, with a low around 26.

Source: National Weather Service, Mount Holly

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Potent storm will sweep through New Jersey this weekend causing floods