Potential 2025 trial date set for Gilday

Mar. 17—During a March 17, 2023 circuit court hearing, a potential trial date of May 5, 2025, was set for Shannon Gilday, the Taylor Mill man accused of killing Jordan Morgan in a home invasion last year.

While the case is still in preliminary stages, the above date was put on the calendar for the benefit of the defense and prosecution.

"We do have three divisions, which means our schedule has changed, and we are also operating in a small court space for a period of time. Do we want to go ahead and set a trial date?" Judge Cole Adams Maier asked. "I realize that this is not anywhere near being ready for trial and there are some obvious things we have to do and accomplish before we can talk about that."

While the defense — whose motion to plea guilty, but mentally ill was rejected last year during Gilday's arraignment — expressed that they wished the case not go to trial at all, they deferred to the judgement of the court on the matter.

The prosecution came to the same decision.

"I understand that our trial dates are few and far between now, and if the court feels it would be prudent to set (a trial date) in case we need it; the commonwealth would not be opposed to that," Commonwealth Attorney Jennifer Smith said.

Maier, who only has four trial months per year in Madison County, said that setting a date gave both parties "Some intention and things to work while other matters are being addressed."

The judge gave the options of February or May 2025 as trial dates, with the defense and prosecution in agreement that the latter date would be better given the large jury pool that would be needed for the trial.

"To be clear, because things change, there will be other matters that are set during that month, but this will be first up and that will be evident to anyone else who requests a trial date during that trial month," Maier said.

While no official motions were filed during the hearing, the defense wished to have a few updates put on the record for the court.

"The last time we were here, we filed a motion asking the court to hold a hearing regarding the need for medical treatment for Shannon (Gilday). At that time, the court indicated that you needed more evidence to put on the record in order to establish a basis to hold that hearing," said Tom Griffiths, Gilday's attorney.

Griffiths informed the court the defense is gathering evidence, but did not have enough based on the court's ruling to go forward with another motion yet.

During a previous hearing on Jan. 21, Maier ordered that Gilday be sent to the Kentucky Correctional Psychiatric Center (KCPC) for mental evaluation. The defense requested that their own expert be present

"At the time we were here last... we did not discuss having a defense expert present for the testing. As the court is aware, the statute does allow that. We are moving the court to enter a subsequent order so that KCPC will allow our expert to be present at the that testing," Griffiths said.

Griffiths presented the proposed order to Smith and Maier. In response, Smith requested the court take the proposal under advisement while the commonwealth reviews the statute and case law around it.

"I would ask the court to take (the proposed order) under advisement at this time to give the Commonwealth time to do that if we want to file an objection or set any parameters to it in addition to the order," Smith said.

Maier gave the Commonwealth Attorney's office several days to respond to the defense's proposal.

The defense also withdrew a motion asking the court to allow Gilday in-person visits with his family. According to Griffiths, such a meeting was set-up by the Madison County Detention Center.

Gilday's next hearing is set for May 26, 2023.

On Jan. 13, the defense filed a motion to dismiss Gilday's charges or change the conditions of his confinement for what they deemed "a violation of his civil rights due to cruel or unusual punishment."

According to the motion, Gilday has been housed in solitary confinement for most of his stay at the Madison County Detention Center. His defense argued it has been detrimental to Gilday's mental state and he has shown signs of serious mental illness throughout his incarceration.

On Jan. 21, Maier dismissed that motion, along with requests for the court to change the condition of Gilday's confinement due to the deterioration of his mental health and also to allow him in-person visits with his family. The judge and the prosecution both sited a lack of on-the-record evidence of any mental instability on Gilday's part.

According to law enforcement records and testimony, early in the morning on Feb. 22, 2022, Gilday allegedly broke into the home of former state representative Wesley Morgan and opened fire with an AR-15, Morgan's daughter Jordan Morgan as she laid in her bed. Morgan's wife Lindsey and younger daughter Sydney managed to flee the scene. Wesley Morgan allegedly exchanged gunfire with Gilday and was wounded in the process.

Investigators with the Kentucky State Police (KSP) claim that Gilday was convinced nuclear war was imminent and targeted the residence of former Morgan Residence for the multi-million dollar bunker located inside of the home.

"He told me he was willing to kill everyone inside the residence if necessary in order to access the bunker," said Detective Camron Allen of the Kentucky State Police during a March pre-trial hearing.

Investigators also revealed Gilday had unsuccessfully attempted to break into the bunker inside the Morgan residence once before by using a tunnel.

It was also claimed that he had scouted out the property on multiple occasions before the invasion.

Gilday allegedly confessed to these crimes shortly after being arrested on Feb. 28, 2022. He initially plead not guilty to those charges before being lodged at the Madison County Detention Center.

Shortly after his arrest in Madison County, Gilday was charged with additional crimes from a previously unsolved crime in Kenton County.

Gilday was charged with third-degree burglary and theft by unlawful taking or dispossession.

According to a warrant issued by the Kenton County District Court, Gilday broke into the county's County Clerk's office on Jan. 26, 2020.

He stole several pieces of equipment used to make drivers licenses in addition to other items. A total of $13,230.24 was stolen from the office.

Gilday allegedly managed to keep his face hidden in surveillance footage taken at the office. Several of his family members told investigators they believed he had committed the burglary. The stolen items were found damaged beyond repair at a dumpsite. Gilday's own military records, along with those of several other service members, were also found in the wreckage.

Gilday plead guilty to those charges.

In April, Gilday was indicted by a Grand Jury on charges of murder, three counts of attempted murder, first-degree assault, first-degree burglary, and first-degree criminal mischief.

Also that month, Gilday once again faced additional charges stemming from a violent altercation with jail staff.

On April 18, Gilday was arraigned on first-degree strangulation and third-degree assault of a corrections officer, with those charges being sent to a Grand Jury after a preliminary hearing on May 4th.

According to witness testimony from a deputy at the Madison County Detention Center, Steven Howard, the incident happened the morning of April 16. Howard said another deputy at the jail was serving Gilday breakfast when Gilday put one hand on the deputy's shoulder and took him to the floor outside the cell.

In May, Gilday attempted to plead guilty but mentally ill to the charges from the deadly home invasion.

However, prosecutors from the Commonwealth Attorney's office said there must be evidence that Gilday is mentally ill before he can change his plea to guilty but mentally ill. He had initially plead not guilty shortly after being arrested in late February.

Due to an alleged incident in the county jail on June 23, 2022, Gilday was charged with third-degree assault on a corrections officer. A not guilty plea was made by the court on Gilday's behalf, as the defense was unable to enter a plea.

