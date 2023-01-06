Potential attorney conflict postpones homicide hearing for Meadville man

Jan. 6—A preliminary hearing in Mercer County for homicide suspect Johnny Henry Jr. of Meadville has been postponed once again as Henry now needs a new attorney.

Henry was to have a preliminary hearing today before Magisterial District Judge Douglas Straub of Grove City, but Henry's defense attorney, Gene Placidi of Erie, dropped out of the case Thursday due to a potential conflict. Henry's preliminary hearing initially had been postponed from early December until today at the request of the defense.

Placidi confirmed to the Tribune Thursday afternoon he informed Henry was dropping out due to a potential conflict with a potential witness in the case. Placidi confirmed he informed Henry early Thursday afternoon that Henry would need new counsel because of the potential conflict.

Pete Acker, Mercer County's district attorney, declined comment to the Tribune on the postponement of today's preliminary hearing.

Pennsylvania State Police accuse Henry, 31, of killing Joseph DeTello, 40, also of Meadville, in rural Mercer County in November.

Henry is charged by police with first-degree murder, aggravated and simple assault, strangulation, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and abuse of a corpse.

Police allege Henry strangled DeTello at a property in Jackson Township, Mercer County, on Nov. 3. Police allege Henry then used DeTello's sport utility vehicle to drive the body to Lawrence County that same day, leaving both the body and the SUV along Young Road in Slippery Rock Township.

A passing motorist found DeTello's remains lying in the ground next to the SUV around 4:30 p.m. Nov. 3, police said.

DeTello's death was ruled a homicide due to asphyxiation following an autopsy Nov. 4. The autopsy report said DeTello suffered numerous cuts and abrasions on his head and body, plus had a 12-inch piece of fabric lodged in his throat as well as small rocks.

While court documents indicate Henry and DeTello knew each other, the alleged motive in the case hasn't been made known.

Acker previously told the Tribune that state police received a tip on Nov. 10 about DeTello's death occurring at a residence near Lake Latonka in Mercer County.

Henry was arrested in the Columbus, Ohio, area Nov. 15 on a warrant from Mercer County and subsequently was extradited from Ohio.

Henry remains lodged in the Mercer County Jail without bond awaiting a preliminary hearing. No date has been set yet for the hearing.

