Can This Potential Biden Veep Bridge the Police-BLM Gap?

Two months into her first term as a member of Congress, Florida Democrat and former police chief Rep. Val Demings was asked on national television whether “all lives matter.”

“When we hire law enforcement to do the job, we need to let them do their job, sit back, and not let, when a group of society feels like they’re being mistreated, let them go in there and tear up a city or town,” declared Randy, a Virginia Democrat who called in to Demings’ inaugural appearance on C-SPAN’s Washington Journal with more of a comment than a question. “Because once you do that, you’ll have no control. So what I’m saying is, all lives matter, not just certain lives—everybody matters.”

Demings, who served as chief of the Orlando Police Department between 2007 and 2011 before entering politics, kept a calm expression before responding that in her decades on the force, she’d learned that mutual accountability was the best path for cops to take.

“You’re absolutely right, we need to support our men and women in blue, because they are the first line of defense when things go wrong,” Demings said. “It’s about accountability—we need to hold law enforcement accountable, but we also need to hold the community accountable. If you break the law, you don’t get a pass on that; if you don’t follow the rules as a law enforcement officer, you should not get a pass about that. So it’s really about accountability.”

Until the past few weeks, Demings’ remarks were consistent with the approach she has taken towards the Black Lives Matter movement: admitting to faults in law enforcement, but emphasizing that both civilians and cops require trust in order to address them.

“Looking for a negative story in a police department is like looking for a prayer at church. It won’t take long to find one,” Demings wrote in a 2008 op-ed defending the Orlando Police Department against accusations of a reliance on use of force. “Despite attempts to focus on our imperfections, we are more committed than ever to reducing crime and keeping our city safe… I do believe the vast majority of citizens, business owners and visitors are right there with us.”

But as the largest protest movement in half a century has spread across the country in response to police brutality against black civilians—and as Demings has come under consideration to join former Vice President Joe Biden on the Democratic ticket—the Florida congresswoman’s tone on police violence has grown sharper.

“As a former woman in blue, let me begin with my brothers and sisters in blue: What in the hell are you doing?” Demings asked rhetorically in an op-ed published in the Washington Post last week, in which she urged fellow cops to “think before you act!” when serving the public.

“Bad decisions can bring irrevocable harm to the profession and tear down the relationships and trust between the police and the communities they serve,” Demings wrote. “Remember, your most powerful weapon is the brain the good Lord gave you. Use it!”

As Demings has risen from being one of the first black, female police chiefs in a large American city to a place on the shortlist for Biden’s running mate, her background in law enforcement is seen within the campaign as a potential shield against broadsides by President Donald Trump that the former veep wants to “defund the police”—and her support for meeting the objectives of the Black Lives Matter movement from within law enforcement could make her a bridge between law enforcement and those who support criminal justice reform.

But activists and opponents in Orlando told The Daily Beast that Demings’ more aggressive public stand on policing is too little, too late.

“The cover is nice—you’re a God-fearing woman, congratulations—but when you turn the pages, you might not like what you see, and I know I don’t,” said Lawanna Gelzer, president of the National Action Network’s Central Florida chapter and longtime critic of the Orlando Police Department. Gelzer told The Daily Beast that the change in tone reeks of opportunism from a potential vice president—and doesn’t speak to the longstanding issues in Orlando.

“Why now?” Gelzer said, responding to the opening lines of Demings’ Washington Post interview. “Why now, when you’ve know what’s been going on for years? You know what has happened in Central Florida.”