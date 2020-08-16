Potential Biden voters are becoming more committed to their choice, poll shows

As President Trump and his likely challenger and presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, former Vice President Joe Biden, gear up to accept their party nominations in the next two weeks, polling has remained steady in favor of Biden.

CBS News' Battleground Tracker, as of Sunday, shows 52 percent of Americans backing Biden compared to 42 who support Trump. That would give him 279 electoral college votes, slightly more than the 270 required to win, thanks to states like Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin flipping blue again after Trump won them in 2016. Ohio, North Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Arizona, and Iowa, all appear to be in play for both candidates.

What seems to be key for Biden, though, is a consistently increasing number of voters who say they're "very strong in their support" of the former vice president, despite less-than-universal enthusiasm for the candidate. At the end of June, Trump led Biden 78 percent to 72 percent in the category, indicating more people were on the fence about the latter, but the two are now even at 82 percent.







Ahead of @DNC convention, we estimate Biden leading in states worth 279 electoral votes Multiple paths for him to hit 270, w/ widespread shifts relative to 2016 Doesn't mean he *will* win — this is now More @CBSNews/@YouGov Battleground Tracker results: https://t.co/Semy1vXlgO pic.twitter.com/ulOdOwkGut — Kabir K. (@kabir_here) August 16, 2020

The CBS News survey was conducted in partnership with YouGov between Aug. 12-14 when 2,210 U.S. registered voters were interviewed. The margin of error is 2.4 percentage points. Read the full results here.

More stories from theweek.com

John Boehner would 'rather set himself on fire' than get involved in the 2020 election

Trump wants to take America down with him

Trump's latest criticism of mail-in voting called a 'brazen lie'

