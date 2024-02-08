Potential bills aim at those in Iowa illegally

The Iowa State Legislature is the scene for four bills to take aim at people who live in Iowa illegally.

The bills range from public assistance bans to a crackdown on employers who hire undocumented immigrants. The Iowa Migrant Movement for Justice organized a rally at the Capitol. The group opposes the four bills. Some attendees at the rally raised concerns about one of the bills that would charge Iowans with a felony if they have an illegal immigrant in a car, boat or airplane.

A bill that would prohibit businesses from knowingly hiring unauthorized immigrants passed a house committee last month, and it’s ready for debate on the house floor.

