Potential buyers found for Thurso battery plant

An artist's impression of AMTE Power's proposed factory in Dundee

Attempts to find a buyer or investor in a troubled battery manufacturing business in Caithness have had an "encouraging response", says a company brought in to try and save it.

Thurso-based AMTE Power announced last month it was going into administration saying it had insufficient funds to continue trading.

Concern about the future of the business and its 40 employees was raised in the Scottish Parliament last month.

AMTE Power had been hoping to expand by opening a large new factory in Dundee before getting into financial difficulties.

Business advisory firm FRP has been brought into try to find a way to save the operation.

Director Richard Bloomfield said: “We’ve had an encouraging response that recognises the considerable potential of AMTE Power."

"There is credible interest from several interested parties as we look for a viable solution to take the business forward.”