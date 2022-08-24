Potential for new charges in Schwartz case

Aug. 24—Additional charges may be filed against Rueben Schwartz in October, according to court records from a hearing that took place earlier this week.

A superseding indictment may be filed in October against Schwartz, a Conneaut business owner who was charged with one count of conspiracy to launder monetary instruments in May, according to court records.

No additional information was released regarding what kind of charges Schwartz could be facing in the possible superseding indictment.

Schwartz was accused of selling a pair of properties in Conneaut in exchange for money from drug sales, according to the indictment.

He was initially ordered released on bond, but prosecutors filed a motion seeking to have him detained pending trial. In that motion, prosecutors claim Schwartz offered a person $100,000 to kill the Conneaut Police Department detective leading the investigation, and also threatened to kill a witness in the case.

Schwartz's attorneys argued in a filing that the offenses he was charged with have no presumption of pre-trial detention, and that Schwartz has deep roots in the community. The filing also claimed that the threats alleged by prosecutors were made by individuals who had made conflicting statements, and that the evidence presented by the prosecution is hearsay.

Judge Donald Nugent ordered Schwartz to be remanded into custody, stating he poses risk to persons in the community, according to court records.

Prosecutors also stated at this week's pretrial conference that they believe they have turned over all discovery information to the defense, according to court records.

A trial date has been set for January 17, 2023, and the next pre-trial conference is scheduled for Nov. 21.